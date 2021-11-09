Not a joke: Arby's announces fry-flavored vodkas

In the first-of-its-kind move for a fast-food chain, Arby’s teamed with agency Fallon to create the line of two uniquely flavored vodkas. “Your favorite fries are now 80 proof,” a campaign slogan touts, referring to the curly fries (although those crinkle fries receive a vodka flavor as well).

The limited-edition liquors are distilled by Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis from potato vodka and real ingredients that promise to taste like fries. The curly fry vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the crinkle flavor favors a simpler profile: real kosher salt and sugar.

"Fast Foodies" chef Justin Sutherland joins the product launch to lend a hand to anyone unsure of the perfect mix for these savory spirits. His unique spins on the classic Bloody Mary incorporate other Arby’s favorites like Horsey and Arby’s sauce. He even recommends topping them off with actual fries or mozzarella sticks. The recipes will debut over the coming weeks on Arby's social channels.