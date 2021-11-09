Check any ranking of fast food french fries and Arby’s curly fries are certain to hold a top spot (the chain’s crinkle cut fries, which joined its permanent menu earlier this year, are far less competitive). In fact, those tightly spiraled, crispy, flavorful snacks are so good, one might wish they could drink them. That person’s time has come—today Arby’s has announced it’s venturing into the land of liquor with vodkas flavored after its fries.
Not a joke: Arby's announces fry-flavored vodkas
In the first-of-its-kind move for a fast-food chain, Arby’s teamed with agency Fallon to create the line of two uniquely flavored vodkas. “Your favorite fries are now 80 proof,” a campaign slogan touts, referring to the curly fries (although those crinkle fries receive a vodka flavor as well).
The limited-edition liquors are distilled by Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis from potato vodka and real ingredients that promise to taste like fries. The curly fry vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the crinkle flavor favors a simpler profile: real kosher salt and sugar.
"Fast Foodies" chef Justin Sutherland joins the product launch to lend a hand to anyone unsure of the perfect mix for these savory spirits. His unique spins on the classic Bloody Mary incorporate other Arby’s favorites like Horsey and Arby’s sauce. He even recommends topping them off with actual fries or mozzarella sticks. The recipes will debut over the coming weeks on Arby's social channels.
“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take is one step further – by making them 80-proof,” Patrick Schwing, Arby's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with crinkle and curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.”
Arby’s will drop the vodkas for purchase in two batches, one on November 18 and the second on November 22, on the campaign’s website. The bottles cost $59.99 each, with a small number available as a $119.98 bundle each time, and are available to adults in certain states.
Arby's appears to be the first fast feeder with food-inspired vodkas, but it's not alone in combining its fan favorites with alcohol brands. Sonic earlier this month expanded the reach of its Sonic Hard Seltzer, made in partnership with COOP Ale Works, beyond Oklahoma. Arby's and Sonic are each part of Inspire Brands.