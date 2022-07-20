Aston Martin updates wings logo, launches new brand campaign

With competition increasing, electrification coming and Aston Martin moving into new segments, the British ultra-luxury brand is rolling out a new global marketing campaign centered around the words "Intensity. Driven." And, for just the eighth time in Aston's 109-year history, the company's famous winged logo is slated for an update.

It's all part of an effort to increase purchase consideration among younger buyers, Marek Reichman, Aston's chief creative officer, told Automotive News via Zoom from England.

"If you look at the traditional Aston Martin, it's a front, mid-engine GT car, 2+2 or 2+0. We now have an SUV. We now have three derivatives of that SUV. But we're also looking at expanding in the mid-engine segment because we have Valkyrie, and we've got Valhalla coming and the potential (derivatives) after that," Reichman said. "So, we are going from a relatively recognized form and shape for Aston Martin to two brand new forms and shapes, so that will automatically attract brand new customers."