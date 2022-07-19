How back-to-school marketers are pivoting amid record inflation and economic anxiety

Targeting two groups of shoppers

At teen-centric American Eagle, the back-to-school season is the brand’s Super Bowl, according to Chief Marketing Officer Craig Brommers, so it’s critical the chain gets it right. The retailer’s dual-shopper strategy involves communicating messaging of positivity and optimism to Gen Z shoppers through digital and social marketing channels. The back-to-school campaign coming out later this summer will focus on music, one of Gen Z's biggest passion points, Brommers said. To reach younger shoppers, the chain will do some “in-real-life” marketing activations and a lot of marketing on TikTok—including a new weekly live shopping show on the platform that debuted last week. The show will feature different products and highlight influencers and store associates from different U.S. locations.

American Eagle will be targeting parents by communicating value through performance marketing channels. The chain will advertise on Google and Facebook and through emails, using customer data gleaned from its 2-year-old loyalty program. More than 70% of American Eagle’s purchases are made by loyalty members, the company has said.

“It’s a bit of a tale of two worlds,” Brommers said. “Gen Z is trying to march ahead—they’ve been through so much so we’re trying to be positive and optimistic, whereas the parents are definitely feeling the [inflation] effects and are concerned about where this might head.”

Gap’s back-to-school push, out later this month, will also pursue an emotional connection with customers, according to Mary Alderete, global head of marketing at the San Francisco-based chain. The brand is boosting its style offerings and celebrating a message of authenticity with on-trend items like rugby polo shirts and loose jeans. It will also run marketing on both linear and connected TV, along with product marketing on Facebook. Alderete also pointed to Gap’s recent Roblox shop as a key driver in cementing stronger relationships with younger customers.