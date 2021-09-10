Marketing News & Strategy

Bank of America CMO Meredith Verdone exits and the bank eliminates the role

Verdone will retire at the end of the year
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Chicago ad cites Texas controversies in move to lure companies, workers

Bank of America

Credit: Bloomberg

It’s the end of an era for the marketing department at Bank of America—in more ways than one. Meredith Verdone, who has been chief marketing officer for the past four years, will retire at the end of the year, the company announced today in a staff-wide memo. She will not be replaced as Bank of America plans to eliminate the CMO role in a restructuring.

The global marketing team will now report to Chief Digital Officer David Tyrie. Verdone and Tyrie will collaborate on the transition over the next few months, the memo reads.

Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards
are available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.

Credit:
Getty Images

A 22-year veteran of Charlotte, N.C.-based Bank of America, Verdone is credited with building up the bank’s data and analytics team and increasing its work in personalization, as well as implementing its brand strategy.

Her departure follows the exit earlier this year of longtime media executive Lou Paskalis, the brand’s senior VP, customer engagement and media planning, who left the company in the spring.

In early 2020, Bank of America Bank consolidated its advertising business with a dedicated Publicis Groupe team that includes creative agency Leo Burnett, ending its relationship with Interpublic's Hill Holliday.

More industry news
Apple, Target and Costco among big brand winners during COVID
Jack Neff
The marketing formula behind shop-in-shops like Ulta in Target
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Bank of America taps Epsilon for ad targeting in post-cookie world
Mike Juang
'Chief' titles proliferate, elbowing CMOs in C-suite
Jack Neff

Bank of America is not the only brand taking a second look at the CMO role and chain of marketing command. In May, General Mills announced a restructuring that included the departure of Ivan Pollard, global CMO, and the elimination of the role. In addition, some brands are giving more prominence to other “chief” roles, including chief experience, chief growth and chief customer officers. In a few cases, such new roles are replacing CMOs or rising above them in command.

Recent months have seen changes within the marketing departments of banking rivals. In July, Carla Hassan, who was CMO of Citi for just a year, left to lead the marketing department at JPMorgan Chase.

Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards
are available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Chicago ad cites Texas controversies in move to lure companies, workers

Chicago ad cites Texas controversies in move to lure companies, workers

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Can sneakerheads save city retail?

Can sneakerheads save city retail?
J Balvin stars in Dolby Atmos ad

J Balvin stars in Dolby Atmos ad

Watch Doja Cat channel Olivia Newton-John in Pepsi’s ‘Grease’ remake

Watch Doja Cat channel Olivia Newton-John in Pepsi’s ‘Grease’ remake
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen build a crypto trading posse in first ads for FTX

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen build a crypto trading posse in first ads for FTX
Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo

Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo
See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11

See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11