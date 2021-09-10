Bank of America CMO Meredith Verdone exits and the bank eliminates the role

It’s the end of an era for the marketing department at Bank of America—in more ways than one. Meredith Verdone, who has been chief marketing officer for the past four years, will retire at the end of the year, the company announced today in a staff-wide memo. She will not be replaced as Bank of America plans to eliminate the CMO role in a restructuring.

The global marketing team will now report to Chief Digital Officer David Tyrie. Verdone and Tyrie will collaborate on the transition over the next few months, the memo reads.

Tickets to the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards

are available at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.