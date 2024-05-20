Barbie and women’s pro hockey—inside the brand’s deal with the fast-rising PWHL

“It’s everything we hoped it could be and believed it could be; it’s delivered wildly above our expectations,” she said. “Our fans have just turned out in droves. The partnership community has been so receptive of our product, our sport and our players. Our social media has grown significantly, our merchandise flies off the shelves. And so it’s been a brilliant inaugural season, I think, on every front.”

Now, as the PWHL playoff finals begin, the brand’s Barbie partnership is coming to life behind newly released apparel and accessories for women and girls. The items, with empowering slogans like “Dream It. Do It” and “Crushin’ Limits,” will be available for purchase beginning today on the league’s website.