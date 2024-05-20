Barbie and women’s pro hockey—inside the brand’s deal with the fast-rising PWHL

40-plus partners
More than 40 other partners came to the PWHL in its first year, including big marketers in the U.S. and Canada such as Discover, UPS, Canadian Tire, Scotiabank, Hyundai, e.l.f and Molson. Like Barbie, they were attracted to the league’s message, the growing allure of women’s sports and the quality of play, Scheer said.
A strong financial footing—the league and all six of its teams are owned by Guggenheim Partners billionaire Mark Walter, who agreed with players on an eight-year collective bargaining agreement—is also a factor, Scheer said.
“There’s funding for the long term and so many pieces of the puzzle are in place for the partners to understand that this business is going to be run at an extremely high professional level, and there will be no cutting corners,” Scheer said.
This is in support of quality play on the ice—the league employs what Scheer called the best 150 players in the world.
“I think if you look at where women’s sports are going, it’s great that we’ve hit this point today where we are now in the mainstream. We’re definitely in the conversation every day in the sports landscape,” Scheer said. “And that’s a great place to be.”