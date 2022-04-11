Baskin-Robbins undergoes major rebrand, loses 'childish' logo

Baskin-Robbins has come to the conclusion that getting younger could be a matter of growing up a little.

The 77-year-old ice cream chain today is unveiling a brand reset that includes a newly designed logo, packaging, and employee uniforms. It is also introducing a new tagline encouraging customers to “Seize the Yay”—or to associate the brand with moments of happiness, big or small.

The campaign is from 22Squared, Baskin-Robbins’ creative partner since 2010. It comes as the chain rides steady sales momentum that officials attribute to three years of internal focus on opportunities revealed in research of its customers, franchisees and crew. The “Raise the Bar” program—which included a number of store closures and refranchising deals—prepared Baskin-Robbins to present its new message to consumers from a position of strength, said Jason Maceda, president of the Inspire Brands-owned chain.

“Although we still have some work left to do, we are at a point now where it’s time to grow,” Maceda said in an interview. “We didn’t want to reintroduce ourselves when we still had big things to work on. We have had three years in a row of positive comps; we were up by 10.9% last year while rolling over huge numbers, and we’re still positive year-to-date.”

Jerid Grandinetti, VP of marketing and culinary at Baskin-Robbins, said the chain’s new look and feel preserves its heritage while addressing feedback from consumers who perceived its look as “juvenile.”