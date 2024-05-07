Marketing News & Strategy

How Popeyes is taking lunch back with TV and TikTok campaign

Chain’s new golden barbecue chicken sandwich is backed by social media effort from SaxKixAve hip-hop duo
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 07, 2024.
Popeyes is rolling out a new chicken sandwich to woo lunchtime customers.

Credit: Popeyes

Popeyes is boosting its lunchtime marketing with a new menu item backed by a campaign that includes TV and TikTok advertising.

The new golden barbecue chicken sandwich comes after months of Popeyes touting its recently introduced chicken wings, including with a Super Bowl ad. Wings are often associated with group occasions and perhaps a messier eating experience than someone wants in the office, which serves as the setting for a new chicken sandwich ad. 

Also read: Popeyes vs. Wingstop—inside the chicken wing wars

“Popeyes sales are likely more weighted to dinner because it’s a ‘bucket business,’ meaning it sells bone-in chicken in sizes that are suited to groups,” said Sara Senatore, a senior analyst from Bank of America who covers Popeyes. 

The new sandwich is aimed at individuals looking for a real lunch break in their day. The “Bring Back Lunch” campaign from McKinney is anchored by a 15-second commercial showing office workers fed up with sad lunches of granola bars and rice cakes, calling to bring taste and flavor back to lunch. The ad comes as more companies require employees to return to the office after remote work became the norm during the height of the pandemic.

The insight

The idea for the new campaign came during a lunchtime briefing session, according to Lyle Yetman, co-chief creative officer at McKinney. As the creative team learned about the product, he realized that some folks were snacking on bags of chips and sodas. Yetman himself was going to have a protein bar for lunch.

“That’s when it hit us—we have lost lunch,” Yetman said. “This occasion where you pressed pause in your day to take a breather and have a restorative moment has gone by the wayside. That started the idea of maybe the sandwich and Popeyes could be an opportunity to take lunch back.”

To drive trial, Popeyes is giving its rewards members points towards a free chicken sandwich with a $10 minimum purchase.

The creative

In addition to the above spot, Popeyes enlisted hip-hop duo SaxKixAve, which includes rapper Alfred Banks and saxophonist Albert Allenback, for a social media ad that will run on TikTok and other platforms. The duo is known for remixing popular songs on social media, with Banks stoically rapping and Allenback playing an instrument. They wrote a “Bring Back Lunch” anthem for Popeyes, even hitting the terms and conditions.

“They were so excited,” Yetman said. “One of them is vegan and he still wanted to do it.”

The campaign will run on linear TV and streaming, digital and social media.

Business climate

The new menu item follows Popeyes’ U.S. comparable sales rising 6.2% in the first quarter. By comparison, such sales soared 21% at Wingstop and fell 2% at KFC.

Popeyes isn’t the only chain that has been trying to woo consumers to make a $10 app or online order: In response to Chick-fil-A being closed on Sundays, Shake Shack recently ran a promo where customers could get a free Chicken Shack sandwich with a $10 minimum order. The promo code was “ChickenSunday.”

More: How Shake Shack played on Chick-fil-A’s creator misstep

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a marketing reporter covering restaurants and food. She previously covered social media and creators for Ad Age, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

