How Popeyes is taking lunch back with TV and TikTok campaign

Popeyes is boosting its lunchtime marketing with a new menu item backed by a campaign that includes TV and TikTok advertising.

The new golden barbecue chicken sandwich comes after months of Popeyes touting its recently introduced chicken wings, including with a Super Bowl ad. Wings are often associated with group occasions and perhaps a messier eating experience than someone wants in the office, which serves as the setting for a new chicken sandwich ad.

“Popeyes sales are likely more weighted to dinner because it’s a ‘bucket business,’ meaning it sells bone-in chicken in sizes that are suited to groups,” said Sara Senatore, a senior analyst from Bank of America who covers Popeyes.

The new sandwich is aimed at individuals looking for a real lunch break in their day. The “Bring Back Lunch” campaign from McKinney is anchored by a 15-second commercial showing office workers fed up with sad lunches of granola bars and rice cakes, calling to bring taste and flavor back to lunch. The ad comes as more companies require employees to return to the office after remote work became the norm during the height of the pandemic.