‘Best Coke ever?' Coke Zero Sugar debuts comical campaign to push new formula

The global effort includes sampling and quirky ads with dinosaurs and puppets
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on August 09, 2021.
Credit: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola introduced fans to its new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe and aesthetic last month, but the hype around what they are calling an “even more delicious taste” hasn’t come to a halt. Today, the brand will release its “Best Coke Ever?” full marketing campaign across the U.S. and Canada.

The updated Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which previously launched on shelves across Europe and Latin America, will continue to roll out globally throughout the remainder of the year.

The new modern design by Kenyon Weston of London will be featured on all Coca-Cola Zero Sugar products. The updated packaging celebrates the iconic logo, beginning with the brand’s universally recognized red, with black script, signaling the Zero Sugar variety. The updated look is designed to build brand awareness around zero sugar and zero calories.

The campaign from Mercado McCann uses a rather quirky, interactive approach to market the drink. The campaign will focus on social and influencer earned media. Billboards, TV, out-of-home, bus stops, streaming audio, and digital will all be used.  

A 15-second spot featuring a talking dinosaur quarreling with a falling asteroid on whether the new beverage is “the best Coke ever”  is among three videos to air. Moments before the rock crashes, a parachute is deployed from the asteroid as it agrees to give the beverage a try.

 

Another spot features yet another debate over the zero sugar drink. This time a puppet and it’s master, known as Sally and Molly, exchange their opinions in front of an audience. The puppet encourages its master to first try the beverage before making the decision on whether the drink is truly the best.

The third ad is more informational. It shows Coke Zero being poured into a glass with the text “improved taste,” “delicious and refreshing,” encouraging viewers to try the new beverage. 

The global campaign, which first debuted on overseas markets,  pushes the idea that in order for consumers to join the conversation they will need to first try the beverage. The brand is looking to their North American audience to get involved to answer the campaign's main question, “Best Coke Ever?”

“There was a global campaign developed for a global youth and young adult audience with universal insight at heart. We then took that work and made some adaptations for North America to make sure that it really resonated with the young adult audience here in the various ways and places it will show up in the marketplace,” says Briana de Veer, Coca-Cola's Group’s brand director of creative content.

The campaign will also include in-person sampling via 15 refrigerators stocked with Coke Zero Sugar planted in U.S. cities nationwide. Participating locations have yet to be announced, but Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles is one guaranteed marketing area. Coke loyalists will have access to unlock product samples by scanning a QR code and can share their experience across social media. 

According to the brand, the updated recipe brings consumers closer to the classic Coke taste. According to  Beverage Digest, Coke Zero Sugar grew sales volume by 5% last year, whereas regular Coke dropped 4%.  

“We’re excited for consumers to try it for themselves and decide if they think it’s the best Coke ever,” says De Veer.

De Veer says that the heart of the campaign's message was to drive awareness about  Coca-Cola's new formulation with the use of a “concept that could work around the world.”

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

