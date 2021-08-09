Marketing News & Strategy

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

Tracking the marketer and agency response to new COVID challenges
By Ad Age Staff. Published on August 09, 2021.
Leading people is more about people than leading

A healthcare worker fills out a Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card during a Care For The Homeless vaccination event at the Health Center of Susan's Place Shelter For Women in the Bronx

Credit: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

Here we go again. The rise of the delta variant is causing brands and agencies to once again reassess ad plans and back-to-office policies, while also considering mask and vaccine mandates both in the office and at retail establishments. Below, a regularly updated list of how the marketing industry is responding.

Aug 9, 2021

4:00 PM ET

NBCUniversal cancels BravoCon 

NBCUniversal is once again canceling BravoCon, its weekend-long celebration of Bravo shows and talent, amid renewed concerns around COVID-19. 

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” Bravo posted on Twitter. “We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities.  We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.” 

NBCU had planned to bring back the event, which it introduced in 2019, this October. Its first BravoCon brought in more than 10,000 attendees, with tickets selling out in less than a minute. It also attracted brands like Pepsi, which created a custom non-alcoholic sparkling rose, and Hotels.com, which sponsored a brunch hosted by the cast of “Southern Charm.” 

 --Jeanine Poggi 

8:00 AM ET

Get vaxxed before boarding

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. won a court battle that allows it to require proof of vaccinations for travelers boarding its ships in Florida. Bloomberg News reports that a federal judge in Miami issued a preliminary court injunction saying that a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis banning such requirements can’t be enforced while the legal fight is playing out. States Bloomberg: “The showdown pits DeSantis, a rising Republican star who champions resistance to coronavirus public-health measures, against an industry that has been crippled for 18 months.”  

 

--E.J. Schultz​​

 

