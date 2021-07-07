Brands can now target cannabis and CBD users through Comscore
The cannabis craze includes drinks, snacks, beauty products, and now...CBD-infused user data.
Cannabis-focused audience data firm Fyllo is combining its data with that from measurement giant Comscore to let brands and advertisers target ads to cannabis and CBD users. The partnership signifies the appetite from mainstream brands to target these consumers at scale. Brands like Uber Eats and Clorox are already taking advantage of these audiences, according to the companies.
“Today’s cannabis and CBD consumers are natural first-movers who shape markets, bringing new levels of receptivity and responsiveness that brands need,” the companies said in a joint statement. “This partnership will allow brands to reach valuable audiences who are heavy gamers, millennial cannabis users and CBD consumers who are premium rental watchers.”
Through the partnership, Comscore audiences can be filtered using Fyllo’s CBD and cannabis user data, which it accumulates from point-of-sale data, e-commerce platforms and loyalty programs. Brands and advertisers can now target these users who are likely cannabis and CBD users, who the companies claim tend to be health-conscious, progressive, and among the first to adapt new technology.
Such users are more likely to try new products and take actions based on marketing, says Conrad Lisco, chief marketing officer at Fyllo. By combining data with Comscore, Fyllo says it’s found audiences that are more likely to run a marathon or triathlon, are more likely to want new technology, believe in eating well, and are more likely to do sports like yoga or skiing and snowboarding. “The performance data is proving out that the way these audiences see the world make them a really powerful target,” says Lisco.
The U.S. laws surrounding cannabis use vary per state, with the substance legalized in some states and illegal in others, creating a patchwork of compliance issues for CBD-centric companies, and possibly worrying users that may not want their purchasing habits known. Fyllo says that it only collects data from states where cannabis and CBD products are legal, and says its data is privacy safe because it’s stored in aggregate.
The ad targeting product, which the companies are calling “Fyllo Infused Comscore Audiences,” is now available for marketers.