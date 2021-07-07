Marketing News & Strategy

Brands can now target cannabis and CBD users through Comscore

Comscore partnership with Fyllo shows brands' appetite to reach cannabis users at scale
By Mike Juang. Published on July 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Chobani files to go public
Credit: iStock

The cannabis craze includes drinks, snacks, beauty products, and now...CBD-infused user data.

Cannabis-focused audience data firm Fyllo is combining its data with that from measurement giant Comscore to let brands and advertisers target ads to cannabis and CBD users. The partnership signifies the appetite from mainstream brands to target these consumers at scale. Brands like Uber Eats and Clorox are already taking advantage of these audiences, according to the companies. 

“Today’s cannabis and CBD consumers are natural first-movers who shape markets, bringing new levels of receptivity and responsiveness that brands need,” the companies said in a joint statement. “This partnership will allow brands to reach valuable audiences who are heavy gamers, millennial cannabis users and CBD consumers who are premium rental watchers.”

Through the partnership, Comscore audiences can be filtered using Fyllo’s CBD and cannabis user data, which it accumulates from point-of-sale data, e-commerce platforms and loyalty programs. Brands and advertisers can now target these users who are likely cannabis and CBD users, who the companies claim tend to be health-conscious, progressive, and among the first to adapt new technology.

More from Ad Age
Carl’s Jr. and Hardees dive into NFTs with a nod to risqué past
Mike Juang
Why Google's delay of the death of the cookie is dividing the advertising industry
Mike Juang
Google delays death of cookie until 2023 after pushback from brands
Mike Juang

Such users are more likely to try new products and take actions based on marketing, says Conrad Lisco, chief marketing officer at Fyllo. By combining data with Comscore, Fyllo says it’s found audiences that are more likely to run a marathon or triathlon, are more likely to want new technology, believe in eating well, and are more likely to do sports like yoga or skiing and snowboarding. “The performance data is proving out that the way these audiences see the world make them a really powerful target,” says Lisco.

The U.S. laws surrounding cannabis use vary per state, with the substance legalized in some states and illegal in others, creating a patchwork of compliance issues for CBD-centric companies, and possibly worrying users that may not want their purchasing habits known. Fyllo says that it only collects data from states where cannabis and CBD products are legal, and says its data is privacy safe because it’s stored in aggregate. 

The ad targeting product, which the companies are calling “Fyllo Infused Comscore Audiences,” is now available for marketers.

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Chobani files to go public

Chobani files to go public
Kids' brand KiwiCo taps HBO Max's Katie Soo as CMO

Kids' brand KiwiCo taps HBO Max's Katie Soo as CMO
How brands are welcoming consumers back to post-COVID normalcy

How brands are welcoming consumers back to post-COVID normalcy
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola swap is a cautionary tale for marketers

Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola swap is a cautionary tale for marketers
Subway hits refresh as it tries to rebound with massive overhaul, media push

Subway hits refresh as it tries to rebound with massive overhaul, media push
Travelocity debuts first ads from new AOR Doner amid travel surge

Travelocity debuts first ads from new AOR Doner amid travel surge
Trade Desk unveils new products and summer movie season heats up: The Week Ahead

Trade Desk unveils new products and summer movie season heats up: The Week Ahead
Details to digest before Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

Details to digest before Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest