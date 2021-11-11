Marketing News & Strategy

Brands go next-level ugly with the Christmas sweater trend

As holiday ads resume in full force for 2021, marketers get really creative with their festive knitwear ideas
By Parker Herren. Published on November 11, 2021.
20211110_holidaySweaterRoundup_3x2
Credit: Orbit. KFC, Green Giant

As the season for all things holly and jolly looms closer, brands continue to roll out holiday campaigns aimed at recapturing the warmth after a not-so-merry-and-bright 2020. Many have taken the literal approach to defrosting the holiday by creating branded knitwear sure to top the charts of any ugly sweater competition. This week saw festive jumpers from the likes of Green Giant, Orbit Gum and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Credit: Green Giant

Green Giant gives dads a rest this year with its pun-printed sweater. Each design features an impressive array of emerald hues and finds room for the veggie brand’s mascot to emerge from a letter or heart. Phrases including “I’m a casseROLE model” and “more corn casserole please” are boldly emblazoned across the designs.

Casserole enthusiasts can enter to win a puke-hued garment on the campaign’s website now through November 17 to snag one in time for the feasting frenzy. In addition to the sweater, Green Giant will donate $1 to charity No Kid Hungry, up to $50,000, for every social media post depicting a Thanksgiving scene, tagging the brand and using the hashtag “#PasstheCasserole.”

"We are quite literally giving Americans the opportunity to wear their love of all things casserole on their sleeves,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive VP and chief commercial officer at B&G Foods, in a statement. “And using this timely, together-at-the-table moment to support the important work being done by No Kid Hungry."

Credit: Orbit Gum

Orbit Gum and agency ICF Next took a less family-oriented approach to its new knitwear. The “Smooching Sweater” laughs in the face of social distancing, equipping wearers with all the tools for a holiday party makeout session—a sharp contrast to Simplisafe's jumper from last year that sent alarms blaring if anyone got too close.

Orbit's bedazzled blue and white sweater doesn’t just flaunt the gum brand's logo on its chest; it's also peppermint-scented to attract potential snoggers. To put the design’s gum where its mouth is, it also features an Orbit dispenser on the front, nestled amid strings of mini, colored lights and a mistletoe attachment. Those looking for lip action this year can enter for a chance to win this mint-fresh ‘fit on the campaign’s website.

“As we’re gradually returning safely to more traditional in-person holiday gatherings, we wanted to create an item that not only gets people in the spirit, but also helps them feel bold and confident in an unexpected way,” said Sally Tran, Orbit senior brand manager at Mars Wrigley, in a statement. “The sweater’s turnkey gum dispenser helps fans have confidence and fresh breath during those close encounters under the mistletoe this year.”

Credit: KFC

If wearing sweaters on your torso is simply too passé for you, KFC and Edelman's unique twist might warm your mitts. The fast-food brand debuted a sweater for its chicken bucket. Functional as both a table centerpiece and insulated food cozy to transport takeout in winter weather, the “Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger” features a bright red knit with white and green decoration around the restaurant’s logo. The sides feature muff-like slots that chicken transporters can slip their hands into to keep all digits frostbite-free. 

The “Mitten Bucket Hugger” is the centerpiece of a limited-time promotion for KFC's online ordering app that ends November 11. For anyone unable to snag a sweater, KFC’s “Winter Chickenland” bucket design for the 2021 holiday season looks pretty classy too.

Credit: KFC

