Brands go next-level ugly with the Christmas sweater trend

Orbit Gum and agency ICF Next took a less family-oriented approach to its new knitwear. The “Smooching Sweater” laughs in the face of social distancing, equipping wearers with all the tools for a holiday party makeout session—a sharp contrast to Simplisafe's jumper from last year that sent alarms blaring if anyone got too close.

Orbit's bedazzled blue and white sweater doesn’t just flaunt the gum brand's logo on its chest; it's also peppermint-scented to attract potential snoggers. To put the design’s gum where its mouth is, it also features an Orbit dispenser on the front, nestled amid strings of mini, colored lights and a mistletoe attachment. Those looking for lip action this year can enter for a chance to win this mint-fresh ‘fit on the campaign’s website.

“As we’re gradually returning safely to more traditional in-person holiday gatherings, we wanted to create an item that not only gets people in the spirit, but also helps them feel bold and confident in an unexpected way,” said Sally Tran, Orbit senior brand manager at Mars Wrigley, in a statement. “The sweater’s turnkey gum dispenser helps fans have confidence and fresh breath during those close encounters under the mistletoe this year.”