Why Brooks Running is updating its tagline for the first time in 25 years

The insight

The Run-Sights Lab, Brooks’ consumer insights team, found that younger generations such as Gen Z find that running can shift roles to meet certain needs. A global health study found that most consumers said mental, physical and social health are all part of how they think of health and wellness; just 1% of respondents believe health is physical only, Brooks reported.

The creative

A 30-second anthem spot showcases all types of runners—road runners, trail runners, night runners, solo runners and runners in groups. Set to the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Burning,” the spot seeks to express the physical euphoria athletes experience when they are active. “We’re all moving toward something,” text reads. “Let’s run there.” Brooks is also working with influencers and celebrities. New creative featuring Renner, the Marvel star who has been wearing Brooks as he recovers following a snowplow accident last year, will roll out in June.

Brooks’ internal creative team handled the new marketing push; the group, which has more than doubled in size to around 60 people in the last seven years, has been producing all of the brand’s creative for the last two years, Allen said. The company also partnered with Camp4Collective for video production and direction. Brooks previously worked with Huge.

By keeping creative in-house, marketing is closer to the science behind the performance-based product, Allen said.