Why Brooks Running is updating its tagline for the first time in 25 years

Brooks Running has been on a hot streak that includes record revenue last year, celebrity endorsements from the likes of David Harbour, Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Garner and a new NIL deal with runner Gary Martin. Now, the Seattle-based brand is continuing the momentum with its first new tagline and brand platform in a quarter century.
Beginning this month, “Let’s Run There” replaces “Run Happy” as Brooks’ marketing call to action, an invitation that will be included in all advertising moving forward.
“This is really designed to invite a broader audience of runners and active people into the Brooks brand,” said Melanie Allen, senior VP and chief marketing officer at Brooks, noting that the brand has been working on the new campaign for about a year. “We unlocked this component, which is social health and being connected to others and being a part of something bigger.”