Why Brooks Running is updating its tagline for the first time in 25 years

The footwear brand is investing more in media as it builds global awareness, including boosting its national TV presence
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 01, 2024.
Brooks Running has a new message for runners.

Credit: Brooks

Brooks Running has been on a hot streak that includes record revenue last year, celebrity endorsements from the likes of David Harbour, Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Garner and a new NIL deal with runner Gary Martin. Now, the Seattle-based brand is continuing the momentum with its first new tagline and brand platform in a quarter century.

Beginning this month, “Let’s Run There” replaces “Run Happy” as Brooks’ marketing call to action, an invitation that will be included in all advertising moving forward.

“This is really designed to invite a broader audience of runners and active people into the Brooks brand,” said Melanie Allen, senior VP and chief marketing officer at Brooks, noting that the brand has been working on the new campaign for about a year. “We unlocked this component, which is social health and being connected to others and being a part of something bigger.”

The insight

The Run-Sights Lab, Brooks’ consumer insights team, found that younger generations such as Gen Z find that running can shift roles to meet certain needs. A global health study found that most consumers said mental, physical and social health are all part of how they think of health and wellness; just 1% of respondents believe health is physical only, Brooks reported.

The creative

A 30-second anthem spot showcases all types of runners—road runners, trail runners, night runners, solo runners and runners in groups. Set to the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Burning,” the spot seeks to express the physical euphoria athletes experience when they are active. “We’re all moving toward something,” text reads. “Let’s run there.” Brooks is also working with influencers and celebrities. New creative featuring Renner, the Marvel star who has been wearing Brooks as he recovers following a snowplow accident last year, will roll out in June.

Brooks’ internal creative team handled the new marketing push; the group, which has more than doubled in size to around 60 people in the last seven years, has been producing all of the brand’s creative for the last two years, Allen said. The company also partnered with Camp4Collective for video production and direction. Brooks previously worked with Huge.

By keeping creative in-house, marketing is closer to the science behind the performance-based product, Allen said.

“So much of our product and product storytelling and marketing is rooted in science and biomechanics,” she said. “The ability to be close to the product team … has improved the storytelling around the product.”

Media strategy

The campaign is the largest that Brooks’ creative team has handled since the brand moved its agency-of-record work in-house and represents an increase of 20% in paid media for the rest of the year compared with the same period in 2023, according to Allen. She added that the campaign is 30% of Brooks’ overall spend in annual paid media as the company seeks to build its awareness in the competitive performance footwear category.

“Let’s Run There” will air in the U.S. on national and connected TV, and online video; out-of-home placements will run in New York and Los Angeles and in some international markets such as Australia and Japan. The campaign will also include some TikTok-specific videos and other assets on social media platforms.

Brooks is increasing its investment in national TV; it had only made small buys in recent years, according to data from iSpot. Media placements will include more live sports, including buys in NHL and NBA programming through the fall, Allen said.

Stagwell’s Assembly handled media duties, a relationship that began last year.

Business climate

Earlier this year, Brooks reported $1.2 billion in 2023 revenue, a 5% rise over 2022 and a record for the company, which was founded more than 100 years ago and is now a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Last month, Brooks promoted President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Sheridan, a 25-year veteran of the brand, to CEO as it looks to continue its recent growth.

After recent declines in the category, footwear “turned a corner” in the first quarter of this year, according to Beth Goldstein, footwear and accessories analyst at market research firm Circana. The firm found that U.S. footwear industry sales revenue, at $9.1 billion, was on par with the year-ago period. In performance footwear, sales increased 1% to $1.8 billion in the Jan. 1 through March 31 period, Circana found.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

