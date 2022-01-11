Marketing News & Strategy

Budweiser Canada's ad with NHL players of color is a 'gut-wrenching' hit

The #TapeOutHate campaign was conceived by Anomaly and done in partnership with the Hockey Diversity Alliance
By Mark Fischer. Published on January 11, 2022.
Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap airs first TV ad
20220108_Budweiser-HDA_TapeOutHate_3x2lockup.png
Credit: Budweiser Canada

A Budweiser Canada ad featuring NHL players of color speaking candidly about experiencing racism in hockey has become one of the most popular campaigns in the brand’s history, drawing nearly 200 million earned traditional and social impressions over the weekend, the beer maker said. 

The campaign, titled #TapeOutHate, was conceived by Anomaly and done in partnership with the Hockey Diversity Alliance, a group aimed at making the overwhelmingly white sport more inclusive. The HDA was founded by current and former NHL players in the summer of 2020, shortly after the killing of George Floyd. 

"Campaigns like these, they’re going to be uncomfortable," Budweiser Canada senior marketing director Mike D’Agostini told Ad Age. "But we need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable because we believe by doing that, that’s how we grow, that’s how we change."

In one part of the ad, which included a raw, roundtable-like discussion in the middle of a locker room, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds, who is Black, told his peers he wasn’t sure whether he’d allow his daughter to play hockey if it meant her having to face the same racism as him. In 2011, Simmonds had a banana thrown at him during an NHL game in Canada. 

"It was gut-wrenching to hear," D’Agostini said of the players' stories. 

A 60-second, censored version of the ad debuted Saturday on TV in the form of "Hockey Night in Canada," the equivalent of "Monday Night Football" in the U.S. Uncensored and censored two-minute, 27-second versions of the ad made the rounds Saturday on digital channels and social media, where it generated nearly 14,000 online social mentions over the weekend, a Budweiser Canada record. D’Agostini said the feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive."

Rolls of hockey tape, emblazoned with the phrases "#TapeOutHate" and "Racism has no place in hockey," were used by several NHL players Saturday and sold by Budweiser Canada as part of the campaign. The initial batch sold out within six hours of release, the brand said. One dollar from each sale is to go directly to HDA, which was approached by Budweiser a year and a half ago about the campaign.

Credit: Budweiser Canada X HDA

In addition to Simmonds, the ad included HDA members Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who is of Filipino descent; Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who is of Lebanese descent; Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair, who is of Hatian descent; and former professional player Akim Aliu, who is Nigerian. 

“We had this idea but we needed to partner with someone to bring it to life,” D’Agostini said. “And there was no better partner than the HDA because they were the players affected by this, going through this and living this day by day.” 

The group of players, who helped founded the HDA, spoke about their experiences for about an hour in front of the camera, D’Agostini said, though Anomaly had to trim most of it for the spot.

Other portions of the final spot featured players scrolling past hateful messages from hockey fans over social media. 

Matt Dumba

Credit: Budweiser Canada x HDA

In a press release announcing the campaign, Aliu said he was "ten years old when an opposing team member's parent called me a racial slur on-ice for the first time." 

In 2019, Aliu came forward with allegations that his former coach Bill Peters used a racial slur toward him while Aliu was in the minor leagues in 2010. Peters later admitted to using the racial slur, and resigned from his position as head coach of the Calgary Flames shortly thereafter.

"This month marks 64 years since the first Black professional hockey player—Willie O'Ree—made his NHL debut, and yet, acts of racism towards Black players remain prevalent at all levels of the sport," Aliu said. 

The NHL, which has its own campaign, titled, “Hockey is for Everyone,” declined multiple offers to partake in the Budweiser Canada-HDA-Anomaly collaboration, a decision that Aliu slammed and characterized as “pettiness,” in an interview with the Canadian sports outlet TSN

In a statement to Ad Age, the NHL said that it "applauds our partner Budweiser and the Hockey Diversity Alliance for their efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in the sport of hockey," and promoted the campaign on its digital platforms, but offered no explanation for why it declined to take part in the campaign, which ended up a hit. 

"We respect their decision," D’Agostini said. 

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap airs first TV ad

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

‘Cancel culture’ does not worry most brands

Tesla could rattle 2021 luxury auto sales race

Cityblock Health hires former KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky

‘Scream 5’ hits theaters and college football crowns a champ: The Week Ahead

Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency

Marketing winners and losers of the week

