Budweiser Canada's ad with NHL players of color is a 'gut-wrenching' hit

In one part of the ad, which included a raw, roundtable-like discussion in the middle of a locker room, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds, who is Black, told his peers he wasn’t sure whether he’d allow his daughter to play hockey if it meant her having to face the same racism as him. In 2011, Simmonds had a banana thrown at him during an NHL game in Canada.

"It was gut-wrenching to hear," D’Agostini said of the players' stories.

A 60-second, censored version of the ad debuted Saturday on TV in the form of "Hockey Night in Canada," the equivalent of "Monday Night Football" in the U.S. Uncensored and censored two-minute, 27-second versions of the ad made the rounds Saturday on digital channels and social media, where it generated nearly 14,000 online social mentions over the weekend, a Budweiser Canada record. D’Agostini said the feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive."

Rolls of hockey tape, emblazoned with the phrases "#TapeOutHate" and "Racism has no place in hockey," were used by several NHL players Saturday and sold by Budweiser Canada as part of the campaign. The initial batch sold out within six hours of release, the brand said. One dollar from each sale is to go directly to HDA, which was approached by Budweiser a year and a half ago about the campaign.

