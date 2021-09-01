Buffalo Wild Wings’ football campaign puts crowded bars back on the marketing menu

Despite rising COVID cases, Buffalo Wild Wings is moving forward with commercials depicting crowded bars filled with maskless sports fans. Its new campaign from The Martin Agency called “The Greatest of All Times” features NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Kyler Murray and WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike.

The campaign includes a 60-second TV commercial debuting during Thursday’s Ohio State-Minnesota game on Fox. The chain is also hosting a competition between B-Dubs patrons in Columbus and Minneapolis that measures noise levels to determine who had the “Greatest of All Times.”

“Our Greatest of All Times campaign is all about bringing that camaraderie to life. Whether that means gathering at our sports bars or at home, we’ve got you covered this fall,” Rita Patel, chief marketing officer at Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a press release.

Encouraging such socialization over sports has long been a part of the Buffalo Wild Wings brand DNA. That became a more complicated task when the pandemic struck. Last year, in absence of its March Madness campaign, the restaurant released a “Sports Live On’ video, which showed a compilation of fans playing sports indoors as they strived to keep their passion for sports alive.