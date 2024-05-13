Bumble is removing celibacy billboards after backlash

“It may not make the public sentiment any better, but you can clarify the point of the campaign and what you were trying to accomplish,” Rappaport said. The second would be to do a creative refresh for the brand’s low-cost placements. “OOH production isn’t that pricey,” aside from painted walls or subway station takeovers, he added. “You can swap out assets rather quickly if the backlash is that bad.”

Based on the number of users threatening to delete their accounts and use other dating apps such as Hinge instead, there’s an argument to be made that Bumble’s mistake is, in fact, “that bad.”

“Bumble launched as an app and originally was about empowering women to make the first move and have control. A billboard like this says the opposite,” said Christen Nino De Guzman, an influencer marketing expert and content creator who has done sponsored posts with Google, online dating company Match.com (whose parent company, Match Group, owns many of Bumble’s competitors, including Tinder), Neutrogena and more.

“It’s so tone-deaf to put out an ad like this in a time when women are losing reproductive rights in certain parts of the country. Not to mention the countless safety issues women face on dating apps,” she said.

“Bumble needs to respect a woman’s right to choose. Whether a woman has a vow of celibacy due to religious reasons or chooses to abstain from sex for her own personal reasons—that’s her choice and as an app that claims to empower women, they need to understand that an ad like this is ignorant,” Nino De Guzman said.

See more reactions to Bumble’s campaign below: