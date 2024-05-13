Bumble is removing celibacy billboards after backlash

Dating app Bumble is pulling outdoor ads that declared “a vow of celibacy is not the answer,” after the message sparked a social media backlash.
The message is part of a broader rebranding campaign that debuted in late April and was designed to appeal to women who are tired of the dating game. Backlash is coming from the very women Bumble is seeking to appeal to, with some critics complaining the ad is at odds with those who see celibacy as a particularly valid personal choice in the face of abortion rights being restricted in the U.S.
Read more about Bumble’s rebrand here
“Celibacy is absolutely the answer when our rights are taken away from us,” Instagram user @thatbrunetteeee commented on a recent Bumble post. The comment received more than 700 likes.
A TikTok from user Sara McCord that referred to the message as “a miss” has received more than 22,000 likes as of this writing.