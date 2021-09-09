Burger King introduces celebrity ‘Keep It Real Meal’

For years Burger King has told guests they can have it their way—the new catch is it must be the real way. The fast food chain is launching a celebrity-filled “Keep It Real Meals” campaign as part of its commitment to permanently ban more than 120 non-essential artificial ingredients from its food menu.

The pledge continues an effort that BK began in 2015 to use cleaner ingredients, with marketing including the “Moldy Whopper” campaign from 2020 that dramatized the chain’s decision to remove artificial preservatives.

The new effort pushes the concept of no fake ingredients. To spread the word the chain is offering limited-edition “Keep It Real Meals” backed by rap artist Nelly, social media personality Lil Huddy and Brazilian singer and actress Anitta. Each of the celebrities will hand-select food from the Burger King Real menu to create their custom meal that will be named after their real names and available nationwide.