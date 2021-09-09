Marketing News & Strategy

Burger King introduces celebrity ‘Keep It Real Meal’

Nelly, Lil Huddy and Anitta star in new campaign pushing the chain’s pledge to cut 120 artificial ingredients
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo

 

 
Credit: Burger King

For years Burger King has told guests they can have it their way—the new catch is it must be the real way. The fast food chain is launching a celebrity-filled “Keep It Real Meals” campaign as part of its commitment to permanently ban more than 120 non-essential artificial ingredients from its food menu.

The pledge continues an effort that BK began in 2015 to use cleaner ingredients, with marketing including the “Moldy Whopper” campaign from 2020 that dramatized the chain’s decision to remove artificial preservatives.

The new effort pushes the concept of no fake ingredients. To spread the word the chain is offering limited-edition “Keep It Real Meals” backed by rap artist Nelly, social media personality Lil Huddy and Brazilian singer and actress Anitta. Each of the celebrities will hand-select food from the Burger King Real menu to create their custom meal that will be named after their real names and available nationwide. 

 

 
Credit:
Burger King

The campaign is reminiscent of McDonald’s highly successful “Famous Orders” campaign that spotlights the favorite meals of musicians including Travis Scott, J Balvin, BTS  and most recently, Saweetie.

Burger King’s campaign includes three ads from the agency David that feature the celebrities participating in a face-off between their celebrity personas and their real selves. The Nelly ad shows him squaring off against Cornell Haynes Jr. (his real name).  The “Cornell Haynes Jr Meal'' includes a Whopper, small fries and a small Sprite.  

Lil Huddy’s meal is called the “The Chase Hudson Meal”and includes a hand-breaded spicy chicken sandwich with cheese, 4-piece mozzarella sticks and a 16-ounce chocolate shake. Anitta’s meal is the “Larissa Machado Meal” and includes the meatless Impossible Whopper with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, small fries and a small Sprite. (The meals are not completely free of artificial ingredients, of course: a Sprite contains sodium citrate and sodium benzoate, for example)

More from Ad Age
Burger King serves up a disturbingly moldy Whopper to promote going preservative-free
Jessica Wohl
Burger King beats up on artificial ingredients in new ad
Ann-Christine Diaz
See Saweetie play with her food in McDonald’s newest commercial
Jessica Wohl
Best of 2020 No. 7: McDonald's 'Favorite Meals' campaign branches out to a partnership with Travis Scott
Ilyse Liffreing

Anitta is slated to appear at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where her performance will mirror the campaign's creative concept of her real-self versus her celebrity persona, according to Burger King.  

Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, says no items were removed from the menu. But there were challenges when the common ingredient in a food item included preservatives, such as pickles. Instead, the chain substituted fresh dill pickles.

“It is a journey and it keeps evolving so we’re continuing to get better every day and ensure we’re making it easy for our guests to make great choices thinking of the Burger King they love,” says Doty.  

In this article:

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo

Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo
See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11

See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11
Celebrity Cruises spends big on multimillion-dollar campaign amid industry declines

Celebrity Cruises spends big on multimillion-dollar campaign amid industry declines
DoorDash premiers puppy-filled campaign for DashPass subscription service

DoorDash premiers puppy-filled campaign for DashPass subscription service
Petco highlights mental wellness for pets as workers return to offices

Petco highlights mental wellness for pets as workers return to offices

NBC nearly sold out of Super Bowl LVI commercials

NBC nearly sold out of Super Bowl LVI commercials

Twitter unveils moderated ‘Communities’ for group conversations

Twitter unveils moderated ‘Communities’ for group conversations
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event