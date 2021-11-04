Ellie Doty is the latest marketer to leave Burger King

Burger King's Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for North America, is leaving after just over a year at the home of the Whopper, the latest in a string of departures of marketing executives.
"Ellie made the personal decision to leave the Burger King brand," parent company Restaurant Brands International said in a statement. "We appreciate her many contributions to the brand and look forward to seeing what she accomplishes in the next chapter of her career."
Yosef Hojchman, who has 15 years of experience at the company, has taken on the role as interim CMO, the company added.
Doty's departure comes weeks after Paloma Azulay, global chief brand officer of Restaurant Brands International, left the company. And Fernando Machado, who had been Restaurant Brands International's global chief marketing officer, left for Activision Blizzard in April.