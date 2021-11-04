Marketing News & Strategy

Ellie Doty is the latest marketer to leave Burger King

The restaurant's chief marketing officer for North America joined the chain in 2020
By Jessica Wohl. Published on November 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Pinterest’s user base declined again in the latest quarter
20211104_ellieDoty_3x2
Credit: Ellie Doty

Burger King's Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for North America, is leaving after just over a year at the home of the Whopper, the latest in a string of departures of marketing executives.

"Ellie made the personal decision to leave the Burger King brand," parent company Restaurant Brands International said in a statement. "We appreciate her many contributions to the brand and look forward to seeing what she accomplishes in the next chapter of her career."

Yosef Hojchman, who has 15 years of experience at the company, has taken on the role as interim CMO, the company added.

Doty's departure comes weeks after Paloma Azulay, global chief brand officer of Restaurant Brands International, left the company. And Fernando Machado, who had been Restaurant Brands International's global chief marketing officer, left for Activision Blizzard in April. 

 

More on Burger King and Restaurant Brands International
Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands, exits company
E.J. Schultz
Fernando Machado is joining Activision Blizzard as CMO
E.J. Schultz
Burger King names Ellie Doty as chief marketing officer for North America
Jessica Wohl

Doty joined Burger King in the summer of 2020 after serving as CMO of Brinker International’s Chili’s Bar and Grill chain. “Her deep industry expertise and proven track record as an innovative leader make her the perfect fit for our organization,” Chris Finazzo, who was then president, Burger King North America, said in a statement in late June 2020. By early July of that year, he had left the company.

In 2020, Wendy's surpassed Burger King to become the No. 2 U.S. burger chain. Both are distant followers behind McDonald's.

Burger King's third-quarter U.S. same-store sales fell 1.6%, Restaurant Brands reported in late October. The chain's global comparable sales rose 7.9% in the quarter. Meanwhile, McDonald's posted same-store sales gains of 9.6% in the U.S. and 12.7% globally during the same quarter. 

"This quarter, we also took important steps to focus our attention on the most significant opportunities at Burger King U.S. to drive long-term, sustainable growth in the business," Restaurant Brands CEO José Cil said in a statement on Oct. 25, four days after news broke on Azulay's departure.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live and leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Pinterest’s user base declined again in the latest quarter

Pinterest’s user base declined again in the latest quarter
Meta debuts first brand campaign since changing name from Facebook

Meta debuts first brand campaign since changing name from Facebook
With CEO under scrutiny, what's McDonald's plan?

With CEO under scrutiny, what's McDonald's plan?
T-Mobile adds free year of Paramount+ for subscribers

T-Mobile adds free year of Paramount+ for subscribers
Peloton enlists Scrooge in its biggest campaign yet

Peloton enlists Scrooge in its biggest campaign yet
Velveeta's rebrand isn't a logo—it's a cheesy lifestyle

Velveeta's rebrand isn't a logo—it's a cheesy lifestyle
Roku misses forecast and sees supply chain disruptions

Roku misses forecast and sees supply chain disruptions
Mondelēz plans to raise prices and ad spending in 2022

Mondelēz plans to raise prices and ad spending in 2022