Burger King seeking to reclaim its identity in ongoing agency review

The quick-service brand confirmed it would review its creative and media agency partnerships earlier this month, striking a potential blow to respective incumbents David and Horizon. In a statement on Feb. 2, a spokesperson said, “As BK continues to evolve its efforts to achieve world-class relevance with today’s guests, a thorough review of key aspects of the business will take place.”

David has handled creative for Burger King for about eight years. The firm has been invited to defend, but it was not immediately clear whether it would. Officials from David did not immediately respond to questions by the time this article was published.

ID Comms is facilitating the review of behalf of the brand.

Burger King has won acclaim for its creative work over the years but has struggled to reliably convert that into sales and restaurant traffic to match the pace of its rivals in the quick-service space. However, there were positive signs in the brand’s fourth-quarter results, which showed a 1.8% increase in same-store sales, exceeding analyst estimates. Executives attributed the uptick to attention on core menu items, and increases in digital sales and delivery volume.

Creative hits for Burger King in recent years have included enlisting actor Paul Giamatti to promote its newly launched Ch’King chicken sandwich; and an eye-opening “Moldy Whopper” spot that accompanied the introduction of a meatless Impossible Whopper. However, Curtis would appear to favor emphasizing more basic elements of the brand, including flame-grilled burgers and customization—a key trend behind its longtime “Have It Your Way” slogan.

Rivals such as McDonald's in recent years have demonstrated the power of commanding such basics, meeting wild success calling attention to its core menu through celebrity-endorsed orders and most recently, its fans' struggles to choose a favorite.

Operations focus

Curtis joined Burger King last April as chief operating officer and was appointed president in August. Prior to Burger King, Curtis had spent nearly 15 years at Domino’s Pizza, serving most recently as its executive VP of operations.

Curtis signaled that he would prescribe an operations-focused turnaround, noting for example a large performance gap between the chain’s strongest and weakest performing franchises. Curtis said he would share his plans in more detail in coming months but said changes in the kitchen like menu trimming—what Curtis called “low value” items like chocolate milk, sundaes and whipped cream have already been removed—and prep efficiencies have already begun to drive improvements in the guest experience.

Further progress in digital will also be an area of focus for Curtis. He said he sees an opportunity to improve the dining and ordering experience for its "Royal Perks" digital loyalty members.

“There’s no doubt from everything that I’ve seen at Burger King that we have a lot of opportunities to make it easier for guests to order from us online, with way fewer clicks to complete an order and consistent, easy-to-enjoy pickup experience,” he said. “Becoming a leader in this digital space also involves completing the rollout and effective utilization of our outdoor digital menu boards, where over 70% of our guests order with us today.”

RBI said it generated about $10 billion in sales worldwide through its digital channels in fiscal 2021, a 65% increase.

Bieber delivers

Among RBI’s other restaurant brands, the coffee-and-donut chain Tim Hortons posted 11.3% same-store sales gains in the fourth quarter; Popeyes Louisiana Chicken saw same-store sales slide by 1.8%; and Firehouse Subs showed 14.7% same-store growth, although that figure included less than two weeks under the company’s ownership, having completed its acquisition in early December.

Tim Horton’s sales were stronger than analysts had anticipated and got a big boost in the quarter through the introduction of “Timbiebs” or donut holes created in partnership with singer Justin Bieber. RBI CEO Jose Cil described the Timbiebs promotion as “one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory.”

Pressures on labor and operational compromises due to the COVID omicron variant presented growth challenges for Popeyes in the U.S., Cil said. Analysts had been expecting modest comp gains for Popeyes in the quarter.

Cil said employee shortages leading to reduced operating hours accounted for about 1% of the same-store sales decline at Popeyes. The chain is also confronting competition from rivals to its chicken sandwich, largely credited with triggering industrywide attention upon its launch in 2019.

Popeyes and Tim Horton’s join Burger King among the RBI brands currently shopping for a new media agency. Popeyes is also seeking a successor to its newly departed chief marketing officer, Bruno Cardinali. Matt Rubin, Popeyes' international CMO, is fulfilling that role on an interim basis.