Burger King plots $400 million brand overhaul with major new ad commitment

Burger King is making a major new investment in advertising as part of a $400 million, two-year brand overhaul in the U.S. that includes marketing, menu and restaurant upgrades.

The plan, called “Reclaim the Flame,” includes $120 million in additional ad spending in the next two years, which equates to a 30% annual uptick to its current spend, a figure the fast food chain announced is “inclusive of advertising efficiencies we expect to achieve through our ongoing partnership with our new media agency.”

Burger King spent $227.2 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2021, down from $286.2 million the year prior, according to figures from Kantar. The chain’s measured spending came in at $101.1 million in the first half of 2022, down from $116.4 million in the same period last year.

The new investment comes about four months after Burger King hired Omnicom Group's PHD as its media agency and OKRP as its creative agency of record. Today’s announcement, which summarizes plans shared this week at BK’s annual franchisee convention, outlines much of what the two agencies will be charged with putting into market, as the fast feeder seeks to spur more traffic to its 7,000-plus U.S. locations.

The goal is to refresh and modernize the BK brand, “adding meaning and relevance to historical brand anchors like ‘Flame Grilling’ and ‘Have it Your Way,’ while also introducing new brand elements to broaden its attraction for a younger and more diverse base of guests,” according to a company statement.