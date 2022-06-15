Buzzy footwear brand Hoka unveils first global campaign as sales soar

After a blockbuster sales year, Hoka is boosting awareness even more with its first global brand campaign. The fast-growing footwear brand is releasing “Fly, Human, Fly,” a new tagline and push created with FCB, its new global agency of record.

Originally called Hoka One One, which means “fly over earth” in the Maori language spoken in New Zealand, the 13-year-old brand shortened its name to just Hoka last year. It is owned by Deckers Outdoor Corp., whose other brands include Teva and UGG.

Consumers have gravitated toward Hoka's bold and cushioned styles. For the year ended March 31, Hoka’s global sales grew 56% to $891.6 million, compared to the year earlier, paving the way for Hoka to become a billion-dollar brand.