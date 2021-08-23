Cal Golden Bears strike naming rights deal with crypto brand

The Cal Golden Bears will play their home games on newly rebranded FTX Field this football season, after the California university signed a 10-year, $17.5 million naming rights deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US.
It’s the latest sports tie-up and the second naming-rights deal for FTX, which was valued at $18 billion in its most recent round of fund-raising. The NBA’s Miami Heat play in FTX Arena; the company is also the official crypto exchange of Major League Baseball. Football star Tom Brady took an equity stake in the company earlier this year as part of a long-term partnership.