Cal Golden Bears strike naming rights deal with crypto brand

FTX Chief Operating Officer Sina Nader was a walk-on member of the Golden Bears when he was an undergraduate; founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried’s father is also an alum. The deal is a new revenue stream for the university, which has been heavily subsidizing its athletics department for years.

On behalf of the university, Learfield, the multimedia rightsholder of Cal Athletics, will accept payment in cryptocurrency.

Considered one of the top stadiums in the U.S., Cal Memorial is on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s located in Alameda County, the namesake of Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research.

--Bloomberg News