Calm gets sleepy with LeBron James and Wu-Tang’s RZA in new campaign

The campaign, timed to debut just as the NBA season gets underway this week, will include national broadcast TV, digital and social work and out-of-home ads that show James lying down. It's Calm’s biggest financial campaign of the year, Austin said.

“Young men, especially today, are driven by this idea of hustle culture expectations about how men need to be showing up in the world,” she said. “Our belief is that non-stop hustle is not leading to greatness — it’s leading to burnout and exhaustion.”

Calm, which was founded nine years ago, has made a name for itself as a resource at a time when people are plagued by stress and anxiety brought on by issues including COVID-19, climate change, social justice and politics. At the end of last year, the company had raised enough capital to be valued at $2 billion. Yet Calm has a string of competitors, including Headspace, that have also captured a share of the meditation and sleep category.

The brand has been working with SpringHill since 2019, according to a spokeswoman. The agency, which is co-run by James and longtime friend Maverick Carter, recently inked a private equity deal that values it at $750 million.