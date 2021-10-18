Calm gets sleepy with LeBron James and Wu-Tang’s RZA in new campaign

LeBron James is getting to be a regular in the advertising world. Last week, he appeared in a new ad for Tonal, the at-home fitness brand, a week after his cameo in a spot for the NBA. A few months back, he starred in a spot for Mtn Dew. Now, he’s following up such marketing with a new spot for Calm, the meditation brand.
The commercial, created with James’ own agency, SpringHill Co., is part of Calm's multi-year partnership with the basketball star that began in 2019. New this time—the inclusion of the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, who appears alongside James in the 30-second sleep-focused spot.