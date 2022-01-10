Marketing News & Strategy

‘Cancel culture’ does not worry most brands

Still, a Forrester study illustrates strategies for marketers facing boycotts
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Tesla could rattle 2021 luxury auto sales race
20220110_iStock-1307584670_3x2.jpg
Credit: iStock

While the “cancel culture” phenomenon of publicly calling for boycotts or changes at a brand following missteps has risen dramatically in recent years, most marketers are not concerned, according to a recent study from Forrester. The report found that 57% of U.S. marketing executives in the business-to-consumer space believe threats of "cancellation" or boycotts will have no impact on sales of their brand. Some 59% of executives believe "cancellation" will not affect their brands.

“We’ve observed that: Cancel culture impacts personal brands more than company brands. People, rather than companies, can be materially impacted by the fury of cancel culture,” wrote Mike Proulx, VP and research director at Forrester, in a recent blog post. Yet he noted that companies are not always “immune to its effects.”

Forrester defines cancel culture as “a widespread public campaign (often via social media) to hold a company accountable for the consequences of a perceived wrongdoing.”

More marketing news from Ad Age
Aunt Jemima’s name change gains wide awareness but questionable impact on sales, according to new poll
E.J. Schultz
Uncle Ben’s rebranding should have gone further, critics say
Jessica Wohl
Chrissy Teigen releases French fry sauce amid ‘cancelation’ controversy
Sydney Gold

Recent years have seen the "cancellations" of brands such as Goya Foods, after executives made pro-Trump remarks two years ago, and Aunt Jemima, which was rebranded to Pearl Milling Co. last year in an effort to remove branding based on a racial stereotype. As Proulx noted, many celebrities have also fallen out of favor with their followers. Chrissy Teigen, for example, was "canceled" last year after accounts emerged of her cyberbullying.

According to Forrester, 55% of US online adults are willing to boycott a brand if that brand  “intentionally has unethical business practices,” and 53% will boycott over employee mistreatment.  

But there are strategies brands can take to improve when faced with boycotts and public negativity.

Forrester advises that companies “own up to mistakes,” and found that 41% of consumers would return to a brand that makes an apology and concedes it was wrong. Brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben took such concessions a step further with brand overhauls. Companies can also make sure they are “indispensable” and so critical to a consumer that a boycott is out of the question. Lastly, Forrester found that brands should “uphold company values,” as 22% of adult consumers would boycott a brand that does not share their values.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Tesla could rattle 2021 luxury auto sales race

Tesla could rattle 2021 luxury auto sales race
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
Cityblock Health hires former KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky

Cityblock Health hires former KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky
‘Scream 5’ hits theaters and college football crowns a champ: The Week Ahead

‘Scream 5’ hits theaters and college football crowns a champ: The Week Ahead
Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency

Yuengling hires Zimmerman as media agency
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
What Taco Bell's new taco subscription signals for loyalty marketing

What Taco Bell's new taco subscription signals for loyalty marketing
Sidney Poitier, actor who made Oscars history, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, actor who made Oscars history, dies at 94