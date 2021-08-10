Chrissy Teigen releases French fry sauce amid ‘cancelation’ controversy

The recently "canceled" Chrissy Teigen has found safe haven in the condiment aisle.

Sir Kensington’s, the condiment brand known for mayos and other sauces, and Teigen are teaming up on a new creation: Honey Mustard Fry Sauce. The TV star and cookbook author has long shared her passion for food with her fans, and partnered with Sir Kensington’s to celebrate her particular love of fried potatoes, according to the brand. The launch accompanies the streaming debut of “Fries! The Movie,” which explores the universal appeal of French fries.

The collaboration comes in the wake of allegations of cyberbullying and general tone-deafness against Teigen. Earlier this summer, the celebrity was accused of cyber bullying by fellow TV personality Courtney Stodden. As a result Teigen lost brand collaborations with Bloomingdale's and parent company Macy's. She also faced backlash in February after sharing a story on Twitter about accidentally ordering a $13,000 bottle of wine. In a presumable attempt at relatable humor, Teigen asked followers, “What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” But as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the globe, some followers felt Teigen’s comment was out of touch with most people’s reality.