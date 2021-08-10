Marketing News & Strategy

Chrissy Teigen releases French fry sauce amid ‘cancelation’ controversy

The release accompanies the debut of ‘Fries! The Movie’ on Peacock
By Sydney Gold. Published on August 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
Credit: Sir Kensington's

The recently "canceled" Chrissy Teigen has found safe haven in the condiment aisle.

Sir Kensington’s, the condiment brand known for mayos and other sauces, and Teigen are teaming up on a new creation: Honey Mustard Fry Sauce. The TV star and cookbook author has long shared her passion for food with her fans, and partnered with Sir Kensington’s to celebrate her particular love of fried potatoes, according to the brand. The launch accompanies the streaming debut of “Fries! The Movie,” which explores the universal appeal of French fries.

The collaboration comes in the wake of allegations of cyberbullying and general tone-deafness against Teigen. Earlier this summer, the celebrity was accused of cyber bullying by fellow TV personality Courtney Stodden. As a result Teigen lost brand collaborations with Bloomingdale's and parent company Macy's. She also faced backlash in February after sharing a story on Twitter about accidentally ordering a $13,000 bottle of wine. In a presumable attempt at relatable humor, Teigen asked followers, “What’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” But as the coronavirus pandemic raged across the globe, some followers felt Teigen’s comment was out of touch with most people’s reality.

The celebrity left Twitter back in March, but returned in April. She also joked about being part of the “cancel club” on Instagram on July 14th.

“We partnered with Chrissy Teigen because of her enthusiasm and shared passion for superior taste and ingredients that defy expectations,” Sir Kensington’s wrote in a statement to Ad Age. “We continued with our partnership because Chrissy acknowledged her past mistakes and apologized. While we do not condone online bullying, we appreciate Chrissy’s recent actions and commitment to self-improvement.”

On Tuesday, Teigen promoted the new product and documentary on social media.

Sir Kensington’s began planning the movie in 2018 and Tiegen joined the project at the end of 2019, according to the brand.

“French fries are nothing without sauce,” said Teigen in a press release. While she may be known as a Sports Illustrated cover star, Victoria's Secret model, game show host, and New York Times best-selling author, she said she has also “long had an ambition to create the perfect dip” for her fries. 

“Hearty, sweet, spicy and satisfying, we've created something that in my mind, checks all the boxes and is crying out for a salty French fry to pair up with," Teigen said. 

More brand news from Ad Age
Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year
E.J. Schultz
9 big brand moves to fight climate change
Ann-Christine Diaz
See Saweetie play with her food in McDonald’s newest commercial
Jessica Wohl

“Fries! The Movie” debuted today on NBC’s streaming network Peacock, following a premiere in June at Sundance Film Festival. The film features Teigen and author Malcolm Gladwell as they tour the world in pursuit of French fry wisdom. “Fries!” was produced by Teigen’s Huntley Productions as well as Zero Point Zero, the production company behind late food lover, explorer, and Emmy winner Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown.” 

On Tuesday, Sir Kensington’s Instagram account featured a trailer for the film. Later in the day, it added a post featuring the new product that highlights Teigen's participation.  

 

In this article:

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year

Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year
How a canned cocktail brand run by a reality TV star is moving into fashion

How a canned cocktail brand run by a reality TV star is moving into fashion
9 big brand moves to fight climate change

9 big brand moves to fight climate change
Lululemon debuts largest campaign yet, a menswear-focused push from Droga5

Lululemon debuts largest campaign yet, a menswear-focused push from Droga5

Leading people is more about people than leading

Leading people is more about people than leading
How Messi’s Barcelona exit for Paris will affect his branding power

How Messi’s Barcelona exit for Paris will affect his branding power
Mini tries to resurrect the ‘Mini wave’ in ‘WTF Day’ campaign

Mini tries to resurrect the ‘Mini wave’ in ‘WTF Day’ campaign