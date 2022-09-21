Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s get design makeover—fresh off MyPillow PR bump

Days after putting a happy face on the FBI’s seizure of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s cellphone, Hardee’s and sister restaurant chain Carl’s Jr. have other reasons to smile.
The fast-food chains, owned by privately held CKE Restaurants, today are announcing a design makeover that its executives say matches the “drippy, messy and indulgent” food they serve. Headlining the change is a tweak to the chains’ smiling “Happy Star” logo, which is getting a “flavor trail” that is meant to evoke elements that set the chains' food apart, such as flames for its charbroiled burgers and the crisp of its hand-breaded chicken. The new visual brand identity was created for the chain by Design Bridge.