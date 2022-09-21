Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s get design makeover—fresh off MyPillow PR bump

The new logo, design and brand identity are part of that plan, said Miller.

In making the investment announcement in May, Matthew Walls, chief global development officer for CKE, acknowledged investments in the chains' establishments had not kept up with its progress in food.

“CKE is known for having a finger on the pulse of what customers crave and we have continued to innovate our menus to lean into that, but we are the first to admit that our restaurants haven't kept up,” Walls said in a press release. “Elevating two brands that are due for much-needed upgrades is no small feat, but one that our team is passionate about.”

CKE has long been convinced its food is “best-in-class,” including items such as signature scratch-made biscuits at Hardee’s and unique flavor combinations of Carl’s Jr.’s sandwiches and burgers, Miller said. The company has maintained the brands regionally after Carl’s parent CKE acquired Hardee’s in 1997, with Carl’s Jr. operating in Western states with Hardee’s a stronghold in the Midwest and Southeast.