CBS to air NWSL championship game in primetime, marking first for the league

“This was one of the early challenges identified in doing my research of an obstacle for players and for fans from a growth perspective to ensure we are showing up as a real, professional league that at a minimum has our champion game in primetime,” said Jessica Berman, who was named the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League in March. She noted that being in primetime gives the league the opportunity to reach a broader audience.

Since becoming commissioner, Berman has been working with Dan Weinberg, executive VP of programming at CBS Sports on the evening placement. Weinberg noted that CBS had to clear out space in its schedule and find a date that worked for the broadcast.

The new placement could signify a new beginning for women’s sports, a goal that Ally has been working toward. Earlier this year, the financial brand pledged to give equal ad dollars to both women’s and men’s sports in an effort to achieve gender parity, an effort it publicized with a campaign earlier this summer.

“We’re at a tipping point for women’s sports—the demand for it is exceptional,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally, noting that the brand sees “huge over delivery” around its investment in the NSWSL.