Marketing News & Strategy

Celebrity Cruises spends big on multimillion-dollar campaign amid industry declines

Brand last had a campaign in January 2020
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo

Celebrity Cruises

Credit: Celebrity X Cruises

Despite climbing COVID cases due to the delta variant, Celebrity Cruises is encouraging customers to take to the seas for vacation—with safety in mind. The brand, which is owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, is debuting its largest advertising campaign since before the pandemic as it tries to bolster lagging sales.

A 60-second spot set to the song “What a Wonderful World” asks viewers “Isn’t it time to see the world again?” and “To see each other safely.” The spot includes video of beach landscapes, waterfalls and exotic animal activity, along with people enjoying cocktails and dining experiences.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

After a 16-month pause in operations due to COVID-19, Celebrity began operating again in June. The brand is requiring all eligible guests to be vaccinated and undergo coronavirus testing before stepping foot on a ship, according to Michael Scheiner, who joined the company as chief marketing officer and senior VP earlier this year from Tommy Hilfiger.

Related articles
Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event
Adrianne Pasquarelli

“The idea really was about our guests and consumers—what they’re going through and what they and all of us are feeling as the world is starting to get back to normal,” says Scheiner. “You look at college football stadiums being packed—this is a time to start to live and enjoy our lives together.”

The fall is typically not a big time for cruise line marketing, but Celebrity Cruises is trying to capture some of the interest it is seeing from customers booking for the winter and into 2022, says Lisa Lutoff Perlo, chief executive, noting that Celebrity Cruises last had a large campaign in January of 2020. The brand is spending tens of millions of dollars on the new push, she says.

Yet the marketing comes at a time when COVID-19 is still very present. Recent reports cite a record number of U.S. hospitalizations, including in West Virginia. After suffering massive financial losses during the pandemic, the cruise industry has been trying to return to the black. For the six months ended June 30, Royal Caribbean, which also owns Silversea Cruises, reported revenue of $92.9 million, less than half of the $2.2 billion revenue from the year-earlier period. Operating losses for the period were $1.8 billion.

Celebrity Cruises has been trying to differentiate itself—last month, it announced new wellness offerings in partnership with Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company. Paltrow joined Miami, Florida-based Celebrity Cruises as “well-being advisor” in April.

The new campaign was created internally with assistance from PR firm Good Relations. Media Storm handled media duties. It will air on streaming TV, regional broadcast TV and digital channels and include some out-of-home advertising in select markets.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo

Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo
See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11

See how Microsoft is marketing Windows 11
Burger King introduces celebrity ‘Keep It Real Meal’

Burger King introduces celebrity ‘Keep It Real Meal’

DoorDash premiers puppy-filled campaign for DashPass subscription service

DoorDash premiers puppy-filled campaign for DashPass subscription service
Petco highlights mental wellness for pets as workers return to offices

Petco highlights mental wellness for pets as workers return to offices

NBC nearly sold out of Super Bowl LVI commercials

NBC nearly sold out of Super Bowl LVI commercials

Twitter unveils moderated ‘Communities’ for group conversations

Twitter unveils moderated ‘Communities’ for group conversations
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event