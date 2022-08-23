See Champs Sports' new back-to-school campaign from Orchard

Orchard began working with Champs Sports in January, as part of a multi-project partnership. To direct this campaign, the agency tapped creative-turned-director Ray Smiling, who’s repped out of Division7 and previously worked at agencies including Translation, Droga5 and Johannes Leonardo, among others.

Kolbusz credits Smiling for helping to elevate the stories with his fresh point of view. Take, for example, the unexpectedly goofy, joyful ending of the football spot. Smiling had suggested “the thing that you don’t want to do—which I thought was brilliant—you don’t want the audience to hate the guy who’s made the interception,” said Kolbusz. “There's a moment of communion between the two of them, where they just introduced this dance into it. They’re just fucking with each other and they were just absolutely natural.”

“At Champs Sports, we are constantly looking for ways to help the modern athlete ‘win better,’ both on the court and off," said Guy Harkless, senior VP and general manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay, in a statement. "The back-to-school season is that time of year when young athletes are recharged and ready to tackle their goals. We look forward to continuing supporting them in achieving those goals and doing so in style."

The spots begin running on digital and social channels this week and will be supported by digital display, in-store and website imagery and messaging.