Charli D’Amelio's newest Dunkin' pitch involves recruiting employees
Dunkin’—which has used Charli D’Amelio to boost sales—is now calling on the social media star to put a charge into its employee recruitment.
The coffee and donut chain today will host a live event on its TikTok channel featuring D’Amelio interviewing an employee about what it is like to work at Dunkin'. The event, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, is part of a larger series that began July 14 in which celebrities interview workers to demonstrate to viewers how the Dunkin’ business operates. It comes as the chain seeks to hire 20,000 workers nationwide.
“We wanted to find a uniquely Dunkin’ way to provide a glimpse at life behind the counter and what team members enjoy most about their jobs," Stephanie Lilak, senior VP and chief human resources officer at Dunkin’, stated in a press release. "We are excited to partner with celebrities who have an authentic love for our brand to help us show why Dunkin’ restaurants offer a great opportunity to learn skills in a welcoming environment where people feel appreciated and rewarded."
D'Amelio, who has a TikTok following of over 120 million, may not be rolling up her sleeves to work at her favorite Dunkin’ restaurant anytime soon, but her partnership with the brand continues to evolve.
In September 2020, Dunkin’ restaurants added the star’s personal go-to drink to their menu. The Dunkin’ Cold Brew, with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl, was named “The Charli.” At the time the infamous TikTok drink was made available for a limited time nationwide for fans to purchase.
Earlier this year, D’Amelio popularized what became known as the “Charli Cold Foam” that included sweet cold foam with cinnamon sugar on top.
Following that launch came the limited-edition spring Charli x Dunkin’ merchandise collection, another influencer strategy created to increase brand awareness and business for the restaurant chain. The collection featured a Dunkin’ onesie, a go-to lounge outfit, a sparkling tumbler, oversized scrunchies, shoelaces, and more. "Our fans can’t get enough of the genuine love between Charli and Dunkin," Kemma Kefalas, brand engagement manager at Dunkin', said about the Charli x Dunkin' Merch Collection.
Dunkin’ has attributed the “The Charli” to an increase in Cold brew sales, and a rise in app downloads.
The TikTok event, just like the Charli drinks, is a play for Gen Z audiences. The live social event will teach viewers how to create signature beverages and baked goods while educating attendees about current career opportunities with the restaurant. Viewers will also have the chance to win one of four grand prizes, including an exclusive Dunkin’ backpack filled with merch, and a $100 Dunkin’ gift card.
Dunkin’ is not the only brand that D’Amelio has partnered with. She and her older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, collaborated with Serta Simmons Bedding for their, “It’s Not Your Mattress. It’s Your Stage” campaign. The two released their “Charli & Dixie x Simmons” product line that reportedly doubled traffic to the Simmons online store and increased sales by 50% in one week.