Behind a Chevy dealership’s viral TikToks modeled on ‘The Office’

What advice would you give to other dealerships or small businesses that would like to try this?

Kerber: Don’t plan too much, don’t overthink it. Most of what we make is not scripted, we are just going off an idea. I just blurt out things for 10 to 15 minutes for the opener lines. And no matter where you are, there are probably some big and funny personalities that you work with so just wing it and see what happens.

We are also lucky that we are allowed to have a fun side while still focusing on the cars and specials. Social media is part of our culture—people know when they join, especially sales folks, that we like to make videos. But they want to be in them so that locals and future customers know their faces and maybe come in and ask for them.

Bushen: I think the organic nature of these is what has made these so popular, because the storylines are based on real things. If they are trying to go for that mockumentary style, go watch “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation” to emulate that.