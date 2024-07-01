Behind a Chevy dealership’s viral TikToks modeled on ‘The Office’

What if “The Office” was set at a Chevrolet dealership?
That is the premise for a social media series from Mohawk Chevrolet, a dealership in upstate New York, which has gone viral for its mockumentary-style videos.
The series was inspired by a real day at work when an employee hid tiny ducks around the office. The dealership has made six episodes so far, all starring Mohawk Chevrolet’s two digital branding creators, Grace Kerber and Ben Bushen. The duo write, shoot and edit each episode in a day. Bushen has some background in video editing and audio engineering, while this is Kerber’s first job.
“We had no expectations of this blowing up or going past the local community,” Kerber said.