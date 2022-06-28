Chicago pitches itself to Fortune 500 companies on abortion

The letter then goes on to list some of the city’s virtues, saying that despite recent moves of the headquarters of Boeing and Citadel from the city, a regular stream of smaller companies continues to expand operations here. “In Chicago, we believe diversity is our strength,” it concludes.

'Not a stunt'

In a brief phone interview, Fassnacht said the letter is “not a stunt” but part of a serious continuing effort to get corporate leaders to decide what’s really good for their company and staff. As the letter states, “Companies are facing a new challenge that will impact the health and well-being of their people."

‘It’s important to raise awareness” of factors that may be important in a location decision, Fassnacht said. Just like tax policy, companies need to know issues that affect quality of life for their employees are important too, he said.

WBC earlier took similar but much smaller steps, placing an ad in Texas newspapers last year after that state’s legislature limited voting and reproductive rights and a similar one this spring in Texas, Arizona and Florida after limiting the rights of transgender people.