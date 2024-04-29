Marketing News & Strategy

Chili's calls out the Big Mac and other fast food meals in its latest value play

The casual dining spot wants to woo fast food eaters with a better deal
By Erika Wheless. Published on April 29, 2024.
Chili’s latest campaign takes on fast food chains’ high prices.

Credit: Chili's

Chili’s is directly calling out the Big Mac and other fast food burgers in its latest campaign, which asserts that Chili’s has become more affordable as fast food chains have increased prices to cope with higher food and labor costs. 

In a series of new ads, Chili’s suggests that it can keep its prices down because it doesn’t have to pay a mascot and that its new Big Smasher hamburger is bigger than fast food versions, including the iconic McDonald’s Big Mac. The ads tout Chili’s “3 For Me” deal, which consists of a bottomless non-alcoholic beverage, bottomless chips and salsa, and a burger and fries for $10.99.

In one ad, from Mischief @ No Fixed Address, a mustached chili-pepper mascot asks to be let into the restaurant, even singing the “Baby Back Ribs” jingle.

Another commercial, from Jon Marshall and Daughters, notes that the Big Smasher has twice the beef of a Big Mac, and the narrator wonders if McDonald’s should change the name of its burger—calling out the Big Mac, but not the world’s largest restaurant chain, by name.

​​“We know diners are experiencing sticker shock from the rising cost of fast food, with little change to the actual quantity or quality of fast food combo meals,” said George Felix, Chili’s chief marketing officer. “We believe that Chili’s 3 For Me offers better value than you’ll find in any drive-thru and, with the all-new Big Smasher burger, we just made the 3 for Me even better.”

The final ad rounding out the trio, also from Jon Marshall and Daughters, focuses on how much Chili’s customers can get as part of the “3 For Me” deal, while an image of a burger in a to-go container is slowly pushed offscreen. “See you later, tiny drive-thru burger,” the narrator says.

The value push from Chili’s comes as consumers and franchisees are still feeling pinched by higher food and labor costs, especially in California, where the minimum wage for fast-food workers was raised to $20 earlier this month. McDonald’s recently made headlines with an $18 Big Mac combo meal at a Connecticut location. In the Kansas City market, a Big Mac combo meal costs $9.99. While the Chili’s meal is priced higher—and that’s before tipping—an extra basket of chips and salsa with their burger at Chili’s may sway fast-food fans. Some Chili’s customers have made TikToks touting that the chain is cheaper than fast food. Chili’s says that it has not changed the price of its “3 For Me” deal since it launched in May 2022.

@easontrbojevic #fyp #boomer #woke #lgbt #taylorswift #letthemeatcereal #taylorandtravis #eattherich ♬ original sound - Eason Trbojevic

Chili’s also added a chicken sandwich to its value menu, which is not featured in the ads. The campaign will run on linear and streaming TV and social media. Chili’s is asking fans on X to share why Chili’s is better than fast food, and people who share their reviews by quote retweeting and using #Chilis3ForMeRescue could win a gift card to cover a $10.99 3 For Me meal during their next visit to Chili’s.

Chili’s isn’t the only restaurant chain focusing on affordability. Domino’s recently started giving consumers a coupon for tipping their drivers. Panera revised its menu to highlight items under $10. Buffalo Wild Wings started a BOGO boneless wing special on Tuesdays.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a marketing reporter covering restaurants and food. She previously covered social media and creators for Ad Age, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

