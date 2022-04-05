Chipotle's latest Roblox experience includes 100,000 free real-life entrees

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced a new metaverse gaming experience on Roblox that includes the chance to win free food in the real world.

The "Chipotle Burrito Builder" will allow players to assemble burritos in exchange for Burrito Bucks, Chipotle’s in-experience currency on Roblox. The first 100,000 players to build a burrito will earn Burrito Bucks that can be exchanged for free entrees on the Chipotle app or website.

The experience will launch on April 7, in celebration of National Burrito Day.

It's the chain's second custom experience on Roblox, following the "Chipotle Boorito Maze" in October, which the chain said it was pleased with despite a major Roblox outage.

The Roblox experiences have allowed Chipotle to better engage with its customers, according to Chris Brandt, the chain's chief marketing officer.

“We’ve tapped into play-to-earn, an emerging engagement model in the metaverse,” Brandt said.

Metaverse glossary for brands

Also on April 7, Chipotle is introducing its first menu item inspired by the metaverse, the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito. The burrito is based on a Twitter poll of Roblox players’ go-to burrito orders. It includes white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole. Chipotle called it the first real-world food created by a national restaurant brand in collaboration with the metaverse community.