What Chipotle’s TikTok response to phone method videos can teach brands facing backlash

Chipotle is facing a fresh wave of criticism from consumers on TikTok accusing the restaurant chain of skimping on its portion sizes when assembling their burrito bowls or other menu items. And this time, as TikTok users take matters into their own hands by using the power of potential posts to secure heftier servings, Chipotle swiftly acknowledged the trend on the platform, making itself part of the social media discourse.

Over the past week, young consumers have been strolling into their local Chipotle restaurants with their phone cameras raised and ready to film employees behind the counter assembling their orders. It’s part of a new “Chipotle phone method” or “Chipotle phone rule” trend that’s taken off after TikTok users began claiming that pointing their cameras at Chipotle employees pressured them to pile on larger portions of meat, cheese and other toppings when preparing their orders.

“Apparently, we have hated on Chipotle so much that managers are allegedly providing notices to their employees that if anyone is ordering with their phone out [and] potentially recording to just load it up,” said TikTok user @tik.tok.teacher in a video that amassed nearly 30 million views and 2.8 million likes in less than a week. Dozens of consumers, including @tik.tok.teacher herself, have since put that theory to the test, with many concluding the so-called “phone method” does, in fact, result in larger portions and fuller burrito bowls.