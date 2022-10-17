Clippers launch DTC streaming service in first for NBA

Peyton and Eli Manning’s popular “ManningCast” for “Monday Night Football” has popularized so-called “MegaCasts.”
With the NBA poised to tip off its new season on Tuesday, leave it to Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to offer fans a direct-to-consumer streaming platform with more options than ever before.
On Monday, the Clippers announced the launch of “ClipperVision”—a streaming service with six live viewing options with no cable subscription necessary.
Among the in-market offering: “BallerVision” with live commentary from Clippers legends including Jamal Crawford, Baron Davis, and Paul Pierce; an augmented reality “CourtVision” stream with graphics for real-time shot probability and statistics; and Korean and Spanish-language calls of the game.