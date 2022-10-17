Clippers launch DTC streaming service in first for NBA

During a talk with reporters, Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, said he’s been mulling a direct-to-consumer strategy since buying the Clippers for $2 billion in 2014.

“We’re trying to think about: How do we transform the experience our fans can have watching the game?” said the Clippers owner.

The team developed “ClipperVision” via a partnership with Bally Sports, the NBA, and the league’s NextGen platform.

The service will cost $199.99 (less than $17 a month) for 74 games this season. Fans can sign up starting Monday, Oct. 17, and the first live stream will be Saturday, Oct. 22 (Clippers at Sacramento Kings).

It will also offer video-on-demand and be available to out-of-market and international Clippers fans via NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans won’t need a pay-TV subscription to access “ClipperVision,” and buyers get a Clippers-branded jacket and regular-season access to Bally Sports+.