Coca-Cola introduces EDM-inspired Dreamworld flavor

‘Dreamworld is here. Taste the wonder,’ the brand says of this year's final Creations beverage
By Maia Vines. Published on August 11, 2022.
FTC proposes rules to limit how personal info is used for targeted ads
Credit: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is jumping further into EDM with its latest limited-edition flavor, Coca-Cola Dreamworld, the final drop in its Creations line this year.

The brand will release the limited-edition variety on Aug. 15 in stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. Like with other varieties in its Creations line, Coke is pitching Dreamworld with flowery language that veers from what is traditionally used to describe soda flavors. It is said to be inspired by human imagination, tasting like what dreams are made of.

“Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like,” Alessandra Cascino, Coca-Cola’s creative and shopper program director, said in a statement. “Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers ... which we welcome.”

Coca-Cola released three other fantasy-inspired flavors for its Creations line earlier this year: Starlight, Zero Sugar Byte and a limited-edition beverage created in partnership with DJ Marshmello. The Creations line will expand with new flavors starting next year, according to the company.

“Starlight illuminated the idea of escapism and the infinite, out-of-this-world possibilities of space,” said Chase Abraham, senior creative strategy manager at Coca-Cola North America, in a statement. “Dreamworld flips this script by inviting fans to look inward at the infinite possibilities of the mind."

Those are rather high concepts for simple soda, but Coke is hoping the approach scores with younger consumers.

In May, Coca-Cola announced its partnership with Tomorrowland, one of the largest music festivals in Europe. The Coca-Cola Dreamworld ad campaign’s immersive digital activations will incorporate aspects of that partnership via the Coca-Cola Creations hub.

Fans can scan any Dreamworld package on their mobile phone to access the hub, which includes an augmented reality music experience—created in collaboration with Tomorrowland—and a Dreamworld-inspired digital fashion collection for the metaverse through a collaboration with digital fashion store DRESSX.

Creative lead agency Virtue produced a teaser video, along with out-of-home advertising, while ForPeople handled product design and key visuals. Digital content will run on Snapchat, Meta, TikTok and YouTube.

Coca-Cola Dreamworld ads showcase the whimsical shapes, vibrant colors and 3D expression of Coke’s signature script that make up Dreamworld’s packaging. 

Out-of-home advertising will run on select college campuses, the Coca-Cola billboard in Times Square, bus takeovers, 3D signage, hand-painted murals, and Dreamworld-inspired AR Snapchat lenses and backdrops.

 

 

Maia Vines

Maia Vines covers marketing and business news as an Ad Age intern. She previously covered consumer markets, such as retail and restaurants.

