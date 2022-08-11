Coca-Cola introduces EDM-inspired Dreamworld flavor

Coca-Cola is jumping further into EDM with its latest limited-edition flavor, Coca-Cola Dreamworld, the final drop in its Creations line this year.

The brand will release the limited-edition variety on Aug. 15 in stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. Like with other varieties in its Creations line, Coke is pitching Dreamworld with flowery language that veers from what is traditionally used to describe soda flavors. It is said to be inspired by human imagination, tasting like what dreams are made of.

“Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like,” Alessandra Cascino, Coca-Cola’s creative and shopper program director, said in a statement. “Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers ... which we welcome.”

Coca-Cola released three other fantasy-inspired flavors for its Creations line earlier this year: Starlight, Zero Sugar Byte and a limited-edition beverage created in partnership with DJ Marshmello. The Creations line will expand with new flavors starting next year, according to the company.