Simply Spiked Lemonade is the latest drink from Coca-Cola and Molson Coors

Simply—a brand best known for juice–is getting into the booze game.

The Coca-Cola Co.-owned brand will soon come out with Simply Spiked Lemonade as part of a deal with Molson Coors.

The pact marks an expansion of a deal first struck between the two companies in 2020 that brought to market Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, an alcohol version of the Coke-owned sparkling water brand. That deal marked the beginning of what has become a quickly accelerating trend of soda and juice makers hooking up with alcohol marketers to produce boozy versions of traditionally nonalcoholic drinks.

With Simply Spiked, Molson Coors is attempting to capitalize on a widely known brand name to win interest from consumers. Simply, known for its orange juice, is a $1 billion-plus brand that is the Coca-Cola Company’s second-largest U.S. brand by revenue, according to a statement issued by both companies.



“Over the past two years, we’ve seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors’ chief marketing officer. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply—a brand known for real juice and big flavor—to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that’s never been done before.”

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.