Simply Spiked Lemonade is the latest drink from Coca-Cola and Molson Coors

The alcoholic drinks debuting this summer follow the partners' collaboration on Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
By E.J. Schultz. Published on January 25, 2022.
20220125_simplySpiked_3x2
Credit: Coke and Molson Coors

Simply—a brand best known for juice–is getting into the booze game.

The Coca-Cola Co.-owned brand will soon come out with Simply Spiked Lemonade as part of a deal with Molson Coors.

The pact marks an expansion of a deal first struck between the two companies in 2020 that brought to market Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, an alcohol version of the Coke-owned sparkling water brand. That deal marked the beginning of what has become a quickly accelerating trend of soda and juice makers hooking up with alcohol marketers to produce boozy versions of traditionally nonalcoholic drinks.

With Simply Spiked, Molson Coors is attempting to capitalize on a widely known brand name to win interest from consumers. Simply, known for its orange juice, is a $1 billion-plus brand that is the Coca-Cola Company’s second-largest U.S. brand by revenue, according to a statement issued by both companies.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors’ chief marketing officer. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply—a brand known for real juice and big flavor—to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that’s never been done before.”

Simply Spiked will be sold in slim-can 12-packs as well as 24-ounce standalone cans. Varieties will include spiked versions of signature lemonade, blueberry lemonade, strawberry lemonade and watermelon lemonade. It contains 5% alcohol by volume and is made from fermented sugar. 

The drinks, set to be sold beginning this summer, were inspired by how people already use Simply's beverages as mixers with alcohol for cocktails, the companies shared.

Beer trade magazine Beer Marketer's Insights reported that the drink "aims to revive" Molson Coors' presence in flavored malt beverages and seems aimed at the Mike's Hard Lemonade brand. The FMB segment has been strong of late—even outgrowing hard seltzers—but Molson Coors's market share has slipped recently, according to Beer Marketer's.

Coca-Cola seems to be spreading its bets: Earlier this month it announced a deal with Molson Coors competitor Constellation Brands (which owns Corona and Modelo) for Fresca Mixed, spirit-based, ready to drink cocktails. Late last year, PepsiCo and Sam Adams-owner Boston Beer Co. announced plans for Hard Mtn Dew.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

