Marketing News & Strategy

Behind Coke’s World Cup marketing plans

Sponsors such as Coca-Cola must contend with Qatar controversies and the later-than-normal start date for the global soccer tourney
By E.J. Schultz. Published on August 31, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer
Credit: Coca-Cola

The 2022 FIFA World Cup —which begins Nov. 20 in Qatar—is full of marketing opportunities along with more challenges than normal, as brands must navigate hurdles including the unusual autumn start date as well as pressure to respond to the controversial human rights track record of the host country.

Coca-Cola Co., one of FIFA’s largest and longest-running sponsors, is not letting those barriers get in the way of a major campaign backed with significant spending. In fact, Coke is getting an early jump on its marketing with a campaign called “Believing is Magic” that debuts Thursday and will run in some 200 countries. The effort includes TV and digital ads as well as special packaging that plays into the rituals and superstitions of soccer lovers.

The lead ad shows a woman fantasizing about participating in a victory parade in her home country. 

Another series of ads is about the personal promises fans make as superstitious acts to will their team to victory. One spot shows a man fulfilling a pledge to save his head, for instance. Coke will sell so-called “promise packs” that feature such pledges spelled out on cans.

Coca-Cola declined to detail media spending behind the campaign. But Brad Ross, VP of global sports and entertainment marketing, said it was ”more or less at the same level” as previous World Cups. “It’s one of our single biggest platforms that we bring to life across almost all of our markets,” he said.

More from Ad Age
NFL and college football marketing—tracking brand moves
Ad Age Staff
Purpose marketing hits and misses
E.J. Schultz
DoorDash touts its economic impact with major new campaign
E.J. Schultz

The heavy investment marks a change from what Coke spent on the last major global sporting event, February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, which Coke largely sat out despite being an Olympics sponsor. That decision came as sponsors faced scrutiny about China’s track record on human rights, including its treatment of the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group. 

Qatar is also under the microscope. Activists, including Human Rights Watch, have alleged that thousands of migrant workers have died from the heat and poor working conditions while constructing World Cup venues in Qatar. Critics have also cited the country’s laws against same-sex relations.

Asked about Coke’s marketing decision, Ross said: “We see this as a very important component of our brand plan and brand calendar,” adding that “we’ve always said that respectful human rights is a fundamental value for the Coca-Cola Company—and for us, sports has a very unique potential to unite and be a force for good in the world.”

Coca-Cola Co. specifically addressed the migrant labor allegations in a May statement that alluded to recent reforms in Qatar that include minimum wage laws. “We’re encouraged by FIFA’s advocacy, which has led to some significant reforms to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar,” Coke stated. “However, we recognize that further reform remains to be done.”

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Jim Andrews, a sponsorship expert and founder and CEO of A-Mark Partnership Strategies, said Coke and other FIFA sponsors are “really in between a rock and hard place.” Sponsors have “spent a ton of money on buying these rights” and are “beholden to shareholders to do whatever they can to sell as many products and services as they can.” 

While companies might face scrutiny, “I think a lot of them are starting to say, ‘You know what, we just have to bite the bullet and say we are supporting the World Cup, we are supporting soccer fans, this is not about anything other than that,’” Andrews said.

Indeed, fans are at the center of Coke’s campaign, especially in what Ross described as the first phase of ads debuting this week that feed into the anxiety fans face as the tournament draw is finalized.

“There is a certain emotional construct that comes with that as fans start to prepare and get ready,” Ross said.

Some of the ads focus on fan rituals, like sitting in a certain part of the living room for good luck.

The lead creative agency on the work is Interpublic’s Mercado McCann, which is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. WPP’s OpenX, the dedicated Coca-Cola agency that won the account late last year, was also involved. (McCann won a competitive pitch for the World Cup creative work that had been underway at the same time as the global agency review that WPP won.) WPP is handling media planning and buying.

Coke’s marketing plan also includes its sponsorship of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. The tour will hit the U.S. in early November with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York before going onto Toronto, Coke confirmed. Those are among the cities that will play host to the 2026 Cup, which will be played across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Also posing a challenge for 2022 World Cup sponsors is the tourney’s late start date of Nov. 20. It is normally played in what is the summer season for Northern Hemisphere countries such as the U.S. (The 2018 Cup in Russia ran from mid-June to mid-July.) This means brands must budget differently.

Coke, for instance, normally invests a lot in holiday marketing starting in November. “And so we have to think very carefully about how we leverage both [the Cup and holiday marketing]—and you will see both leveraged in multiple markets,” Ross said.

Fox Sports, which will broadcast the World Cup in the U.S., is leaning into the late-season timing of the Cup with a frivolous ad in which Jon Hamm portrays a nervous Santa Claus who is worried about competing with the soccer event for attention.

Of course, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Cup will arrive as summer begins, which allows Coke to work it into its summer campaigns. “While there are challenges, we looked at it more from an opportunity perspective,” Ross said.

 

Top marketers, brands and agencies, ranked

Ad Age Datacenter's definitive rankings of the biggest U.S. and global advertisers and agencies
Click here
More about the World Cup and FIFA
Magna forecasts ad industry growth with FIFA World Cup, U.S. election
Tony Hao
Frito-Lay inks 2022 World Cup sponsorship deal
Jon Springer
Crypto.com will sponsor 2022 FIFA World Cup
Asa Hiken
FIFA video game will be renamed after EA licensing deal ends

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer

Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer
How Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new retail media network plans to attract advertisers

How Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new retail media network plans to attract advertisers
How Siggi’s yogurt is aiming to reach millennials with new campaign

How Siggi’s yogurt is aiming to reach millennials with new campaign
How bulletproof backpack brands are marketing this back-to-school season

How bulletproof backpack brands are marketing this back-to-school season
Serena Williams brand tributes—see ads from Michelob Ultra, Gatorade and more

Serena Williams brand tributes—see ads from Michelob Ultra, Gatorade and more
Hard Mtn Dew seeks a fan who will marry a can

Hard Mtn Dew seeks a fan who will marry a can
DoorDash touts its economic impact with major new campaign

DoorDash touts its economic impact with major new campaign
Honda focuses on EVs and aircraft in newest corporate campaign

Honda focuses on EVs and aircraft in newest corporate campaign