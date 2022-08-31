Behind Coke’s World Cup marketing plans

The lead creative agency on the work is Interpublic’s Mercado McCann, which is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. WPP’s OpenX, the dedicated Coca-Cola agency that won the account late last year, was also involved. (McCann won a competitive pitch for the World Cup creative work that had been underway at the same time as the global agency review that WPP won.) WPP is handling media planning and buying.

Coke’s marketing plan also includes its sponsorship of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. The tour will hit the U.S. in early November with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York before going onto Toronto, Coke confirmed. Those are among the cities that will play host to the 2026 Cup, which will be played across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Also posing a challenge for 2022 World Cup sponsors is the tourney’s late start date of Nov. 20. It is normally played in what is the summer season for Northern Hemisphere countries such as the U.S. (The 2018 Cup in Russia ran from mid-June to mid-July.) This means brands must budget differently.

Coke, for instance, normally invests a lot in holiday marketing starting in November. “And so we have to think very carefully about how we leverage both [the Cup and holiday marketing]—and you will see both leveraged in multiple markets,” Ross said.

Fox Sports, which will broadcast the World Cup in the U.S., is leaning into the late-season timing of the Cup with a frivolous ad in which Jon Hamm portrays a nervous Santa Claus who is worried about competing with the soccer event for attention.