Behind Coke’s World Cup marketing plans

The 2022 FIFA World Cup —which begins Nov. 20 in Qatar—is full of marketing opportunities along with more challenges than normal, as brands must navigate hurdles including the unusual autumn start date as well as pressure to respond to the controversial human rights track record of the host country.
Coca-Cola Co., one of FIFA’s largest and longest-running sponsors, is not letting those barriers get in the way of a major campaign backed with significant spending. In fact, Coke is getting an early jump on its marketing with a campaign called “Believing is Magic” that debuts Thursday and will run in some 200 countries. The effort includes TV and digital ads as well as special packaging that plays into the rituals and superstitions of soccer lovers.
The lead ad shows a woman fantasizing about participating in a victory parade in her home country.