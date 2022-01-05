Creative marketers: Submit now to Ad Age's Creativity Awards

To decide on the Creative Marketing honorees, we’ve assembled a lineup of seasoned and respected marketing execs on our jury:
Jury chair: Joan Colletta, senior director of global brand marketing at McDonald’s
Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer, NFL
Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director, feminine care, global brand, innovation and sustainability, Essity
Kathleen Hall, corporate VP brand advertising and research, Microsoft
Francine Li, VP, brand management and marketing, Riot Games
Alex Lopez, global president and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup
Minjae Ormes, VP of marketing, global brand and consumer, LinkedIn
Nathaniel Ru, co-founder and chief brand officer, Sweetgreen
Ricardo Viramontes, chief creative officer, Springhill Company
Amy Weisenbach, senior VP, head of marketing, New York Times
The Creative Marketing awards honor the following categories:
Brand CMO of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year
Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Social Marketer of the Year
Best Rebrand
Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Product Launch of the Year
Best Brand Launch of the Year
D-to-C Brand of the Year
Founder of the Year
The final deadline to submit for both Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards is Jan. 11, 2022.
