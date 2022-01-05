Marketing News & Strategy

Creative marketers: Submit now to Ad Age's Creativity Awards

Our annual awards will celebrate the year's top brand innovators; deadline to submit is Jan. 11
Published on January 05, 2022.
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence—a regularly updated list
2022-1015_iStock-900623366_3X2.png
Credit: iStock

Ad Age will be shining a bright light on creative marketers and their best work at this year’s Creativity Awards.

Our newly expanded Creative Marketing category is designed to honor the top companies, marketers and ideas that leverage creativity and innovation to move their businesses forward.

The counterpart to our long-running A-List, the Creativity Awards honor the year’s most innovative work, creative talent, marketing minds and production players, to be celebrated at our annual gala in New York City in the spring.

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards here.

Credit: Ad Age

To decide on the Creative Marketing honorees, we’ve assembled a lineup of seasoned and respected marketing execs on our jury:

Jury chair: Joan Colletta, senior director of global brand marketing at McDonald’s
Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer, NFL
Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director, feminine care, global brand, innovation and sustainability, Essity
Kathleen Hall, corporate VP brand advertising and research, Microsoft
Francine Li, VP, brand management and marketing, Riot Games
Alex Lopez, global president and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup
Minjae Ormes, VP of marketing, global brand and consumer, LinkedIn
Nathaniel Ru, co-founder and chief brand officer, Sweetgreen
Ricardo Viramontes, chief creative officer, Springhill Company
Amy Weisenbach, senior VP, head of marketing, New York Times

The Creative Marketing awards honor the following categories:

Brand CMO of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year
Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Social Marketer of the Year
Best Rebrand
Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Product Launch of the Year
Best Brand Launch of the Year
D-to-C Brand of the Year
Founder of the Year

The final deadline to submit for both Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards is Jan. 11, 2022. 

See full descriptions of all the Creativity Awards categories here.

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards here.

