Creative marketers: Submit now to Ad Age's Creativity Awards

To decide on the Creative Marketing honorees, we’ve assembled a lineup of seasoned and respected marketing execs on our jury:

Jury chair: Joan Colletta, senior director of global brand marketing at McDonald’s

Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer, NFL

Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director, feminine care, global brand, innovation and sustainability, Essity

Kathleen Hall, corporate VP brand advertising and research, Microsoft

Francine Li, VP, brand management and marketing, Riot Games

Alex Lopez, global president and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup

Minjae Ormes, VP of marketing, global brand and consumer, LinkedIn

Nathaniel Ru, co-founder and chief brand officer, Sweetgreen

Ricardo Viramontes, chief creative officer, Springhill Company

Amy Weisenbach, senior VP, head of marketing, New York Times

The Creative Marketing awards honor the following categories:

Brand CMO of the Year

Brand Manager of the Year

Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year

Social Marketer of the Year

Best Rebrand

Best ROI: Work that Works

Best Product Launch of the Year

Best Brand Launch of the Year

D-to-C Brand of the Year

Founder of the Year

The final deadline to submit for both Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards is Jan. 11, 2022.

See full descriptions of all the Creativity Awards categories here.

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards here.