Dating apps have a Gen Z problem—how marketing can fix it

Earlier this spring, Bumble attempted to generate buzz with a provocative campaign that portrayed its newly redesigned app as an anecdote to dating misery. But the effort backfired—outdoor ads declaring that “a vow of celibacy is not the answer” drew a sharp rebuke from some women who said it was an attack on personal choice.

The miscalculation of the ad line—which was later pulled—exemplifies the struggle dating apps are having appealing to Gen Z, a coveted demographic that evidence shows has been shying away from the apps. A 2023 Axios/Generation Lab survey of college and graduate students found that 79% don’t use dating apps even once a month. The lack of interest has taken a financial toll on the nation’s largest date app marketer: Match Group, whose holdings include Tinder, Hinge and the namesake Match.com brand. In May, the company projected second quarter revenue would range from $850 million to $860 million, short of analyst expectations, as global Tinder downloads fell 6% from a year earlier, according to Reuters.

Bustle went so far as to declare that “Dating apps are in their flop era” in a recent article, adding that “as it stands now, mainstream dating apps to Gen Z might be like Facebook to millennials—they’re on them because everyone else is, but it’s not like they’re having fun.”

Now, dating apps—from behemoths such as Tinder and Hinge to smaller and newer entrants including Archer and Lex—are trying to market their way back into the hearts of the younger generation with events, community-driven marketing and more. But a lot will depend on how the strategies are executed.

Below, four keys for a dating app comeback.