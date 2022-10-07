Marketing News & Strategy

Delta Air Lines takes to the fashion runway with first-ever clothing collection

The airline’s new fashion line was launched in collaboration with actress Issa Rae and six indie design teams
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 07, 2022.
Credit: Delta Airlines and Rent the Runway

Delta Air Lines’ runway experience will no longer be limited to 10,000-foot stretches of asphalt as the air carrier prepares to debut its first-ever fashion line during a runway show tonight at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Dubbed the “Delta Runway Runway Collection,” the new clothing and accessories have been created “for travelers, by travelers,” the Atlanta-based airline said on the collection’s website. Its development was a collaboration between “Insecure” co-creator and actress Issa Rae and six independent designers and small business owners.

Represented in the collection are a number of different items that take inspiration from the average traveler’s suitcase contents—think swimwear pieces, eyeglasses, toiletry kits and other items “inspired by the magic of travel and designed to make flying simpler and more stylish,” Delta added.

“As travel demand continues to rise, this campaign and the travel-inspired collection show that it’s time to explore,” said Emmakate Young, Delta’s managing director of brand marketing and sponsorships.

As part of the launch, the air carrier turned to creative agency Wieden+Kennedy New York for a series of vignettes between 45 and 60 seconds in which Rae sits down with each designer or design team, pitching them a few questions that allow them to explain why they love traveling and what inspired them to create their contribution to the collection.

The airline and Rae both teased a couple of the collection’s pieces on social media last week. The full line will be revealed at an L.A. Fashion Week showcase tonight, which is quite appropriately taking place in an aircraft hangar.

Kicking off at 8 p.m. Pacific time (11 p.m. ET), Delta will be live streaming the fashion show on both its Instagram account and on the Runway Runway Collection’s website.

“An exclusive and limited-edition drop” of the items will be made available for purchase on the site around the start of the show, Delta shared.

In this article:

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

