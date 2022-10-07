Delta Air Lines takes to the fashion runway with first-ever clothing collection

Delta Air Lines’ runway experience will no longer be limited to 10,000-foot stretches of asphalt as the air carrier prepares to debut its first-ever fashion line during a runway show tonight at Los Angeles Fashion Week.
Dubbed the “Delta Runway Runway Collection,” the new clothing and accessories have been created “for travelers, by travelers,” the Atlanta-based airline said on the collection’s website. Its development was a collaboration between “Insecure” co-creator and actress Issa Rae and six independent designers and small business owners.