Delta Air Lines takes to the fashion runway with first-ever clothing collection

Represented in the collection are a number of different items that take inspiration from the average traveler’s suitcase contents—think swimwear pieces, eyeglasses, toiletry kits and other items “inspired by the magic of travel and designed to make flying simpler and more stylish,” Delta added.

“As travel demand continues to rise, this campaign and the travel-inspired collection show that it’s time to explore,” said Emmakate Young, Delta’s managing director of brand marketing and sponsorships.

As part of the launch, the air carrier turned to creative agency Wieden+Kennedy New York for a series of vignettes between 45 and 60 seconds in which Rae sits down with each designer or design team, pitching them a few questions that allow them to explain why they love traveling and what inspired them to create their contribution to the collection.