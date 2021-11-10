Marketing News & Strategy

Disney+ subscriber growth slows in disappointing quarter

Quarter earnings suggest Disney+ is struggling to broaden its appeal after an explosive start
Published on November 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Wendy’s is scrambling to meet its big breakfast goals
20211110_Disney_3X2.png
Credit: Disney+

Walt Disney Co. reported a smaller-than-expected increase in subscribers to its namesake streaming service, a sign that Disney+ is struggling to broaden its appeal after an explosive start.

The video service gained 2.1 million customers in the fiscal fourth quarter, Burbank, California-based Disney said Wednesday, bringing the total to 118.1 million globally. Analysts were forecasting 119.6 million, the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The miss was part of a broadly disappointing quarter for the entertainment giant, which also saw profit decline at its film and TV businesses.

Disney has made the family streaming service its major focus for growth in the coming years, and looks to reach as many as 260 million customers by 2024. The company is celebrating the second anniversary of the $8-a-month Disney+ on Nov. 12 by offering new movies and promotions across the Disney empire.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

Related stories from Ad Age
Disney introduces ‘clean room’ data solution as marketers scramble for first-party data
Ethan Jakob Craft
Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data
Ethan Jakob Craft

Disney reported fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents a share, excluding some items, missing analysts’ projections of 49 cents. Sales in the period ended Oct. 2 rose to $18.5 billion, trailing estimates of $18.8 billion.

Shares of Disney fell as much as 4.3% to $167 in extended trading after the announcement. They had declined 3.7% this year through Wednesday’s close in New York.

CEO Bob Chapek said in September that investors should expect Disney+ subscribers to “increase by low single-digit millions” from the previous quarter. While analysts reduced their estimates, they still expected the service to add 4.9 million customers.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20211110_Wendys_3X2.png

Wendy’s is scrambling to meet its big breakfast goals
Hasbro to host first livestream shopping event

Hasbro to host first livestream shopping event

Instagram tests 'Take a Break’ tool encouraging users to close app

Instagram tests 'Take a Break’ tool encouraging users to close app
McDonald’s gets Mariah Carey to promote holiday meal giveaway

McDonald’s gets Mariah Carey to promote holiday meal giveaway
20211109_TimHortonsAndJustinBieber_3X2.png

Tim Hortons superfan Justin Bieber leads donut collaboration
Mtn Dew strips ‘Rise’ from new energy drink name after legal challenge

Mtn Dew strips ‘Rise’ from new energy drink name after legal challenge
Twitter moves beyond ads with U.S. subscription service

Twitter moves beyond ads with U.S. subscription service
20211109_379625312_3x2.jpg

Meta takes action against Facebook, Instagram hate speech