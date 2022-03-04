Disney+ streaming service to offer low-cost version with ads

Walt Disney Co., looking to accelerate growth of its flagship streaming service, will offer a lower-priced version of Disney+ with advertising later this year.

The new service will begin in the U.S. in late 2022 and expand internationally next year, Disney said Friday in a statement. The company plans to release details about price and timing at a later date.

The move follows other media companies offering various plan options for their online video services. Comcast Corp.’s Peacock and AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max both come with ad-supported and ad-free versions. Disney’s own Hulu streaming service has turned commercials into a $1 billion revenue stream. The one exception now among the large streaming companies is Netflix Inc., which offers three pricing tiers but none that include advertising.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone—consumers, advertisers and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in the statement.

