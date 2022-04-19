Disney, Tesla top emotional consumer bond ranking

Media and entertainment brands are dominating when it comes to building emotional bonds with consumers, according to a new study from brand consultancy MBLM. Disney topped the list with YouTube, Netflix, Disney, Apple, Android and Sony all cracking the top 10.
The annual Brand Intimacy report measures how effectively brands connect with consumers and shows that since COVID, consumers are bonding more deeply with brands. The preponderance of media and entertainment brands indicates a continued need for comfort and escape during the pandemic, according to MBLM Managing Partner Mario Natarelli.