Disney, Tesla top emotional consumer bond ranking

The study—which analyzed brands in the last half of 2021—covers 19 industries and ranks 600 brands. MBLM had previously surveyed consumers for the report. But it changed its methodology this year, using AI components such as natural language processing and text analytics to analyze how brands are being talked about on Twitter. This allows for the study to cover global audiences.

The use of AI also allows for a more “unvarnished” view of how consumers feel about brands by tracking real-time language used on social media. For example, words associated with Tesla, second on the list, include “badass,” said Natarelli.

Amazon, which topped the list in 2020, did not crack the top 10, a drop that Natarelli attributed to the new methodology and its broadened geographic scope.

The study notes that brand intimacy also carries financial benefits for companies. When surveyed by MBLM in years past, consumers have responded that they are more likely to spend more on brands with which they have a connection.