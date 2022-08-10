Marketing News & Strategy

Doritos debuting ketchup, spicy mustard flavors in U.S. e-commerce play

PepsiCo tests U.S. appetite for ketchup chips, which are a Canadian hit
By E.J. Schultz. Published on August 10, 2022.
Credit: Doritos

Doritos has sought inspiration from the condiment aisle for two new limited-edition flavors—ketchup and spicy mustard. The varieties will be sold exclusively on Snacks.com, a PepsiCo-controlled e-commerce site, the brand announced today.

The spicy mustard flavor will make its global debut and is inspired by Chinese hot mustard. The ketchup variety is similar to a version sold in Canada that the brand described in a statement as one of the country’s “best-selling, fan-favorite flavors with a tangy and subtly sweet taste.”

Indeed, ketchup snack chips have a strong legacy in Canada, with major brands such as Kellogg-owned Pringles and PepsiCo-owned Lay’s among those selling versions in the country.

By selling limited-time versions in the U.S., Doritos will be able to test demand, while also driving interest to its Snacks.com site. PepsiCo launched the site in 2020 during the early stages of the COVID pandemic, when e-commerce sales soared as people remained at home. Today, PepsiCo plugs the site as a place to find “everything you need, from new flavor to hard-to-find favorites.” Buyers can customize variety packs and get free shipping on orders over $15.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage.

 

