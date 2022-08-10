Doritos debuting ketchup, spicy mustard flavors in U.S. e-commerce play

Doritos has sought inspiration from the condiment aisle for two new limited-edition flavors—ketchup and spicy mustard. The varieties will be sold exclusively on Snacks.com, a PepsiCo-controlled e-commerce site, the brand announced today.

The spicy mustard flavor will make its global debut and is inspired by Chinese hot mustard. The ketchup variety is similar to a version sold in Canada that the brand described in a statement as one of the country’s “best-selling, fan-favorite flavors with a tangy and subtly sweet taste.”

Indeed, ketchup snack chips have a strong legacy in Canada, with major brands such as Kellogg-owned Pringles and PepsiCo-owned Lay’s among those selling versions in the country.