Marketing News & Strategy

DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

The direct-to-consumer news you need to know this week, from retail moves to financial updates
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 17, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Bud Light’s summer marketing centers on UFC and country music fan experiences

On, Goodles and Stitch Fix are among the brands mentioned in this week's roundup. 

Credit: On via Instagram, Stitch Fix, GOODLES via Instagram

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Have DTC tips or news to share? Email Phoebe Bain at [email protected]

Now in stores

Stix: The direct-to-consumer women’s sexual health brand made its first foray into physical retail this week. Stix fans can now buy a few of the brand’s products in more than 200 Giant supermarket locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, according to a brand spokesperson. 

Dôen: The feminine DTC clothing and accessories brand that’s been spotted on Taylor Swift and other celebrities is rolling out a collaboration with Gap. The pieces, which include dresses, denim and more, will be available in select Gap stores and on Gap’s website.

Vacation: The DTC sunscreen brand began rolling out in all U.S. Target stores this week, Ad Age has learned. Before this national expansion, this past March, Vacation sunscreen products became available in select Target stores in states including California and Virginia. Target did not provide a comment.

Goodles: After raising a $13 million Series A round led by L Catterton in September, the better-for-you DTC macaroni brand is now being sold in Walmart stores.

Breakout Brands entries are open

We’re recognizing individuals and work driving success for new and challenger brands
Enter here

DTC dollars

Foxtrot: The trendy grocery chain was once a safe haven for up-and-coming DTC brands looking for retail distribution before it unexpectedly shut down last month. Now, Foxtrot Market’s assets have been acquired—Foxtrot investor Further Point Enterprises bought the chain’s assets for $2.2 million during a foreclosure sale on May 10.

On: As Allbirds struggles to keep its stock price above $1 per share, another DTC sneaker brand is thriving. On recently reported first-quarter results including a 21% year-over-year increase in net sales, to more than $560 million. DTC sales alone grew 39% compared to the same period in 2023.

More DTC news
Why more DTC brands are selling on Amazon—behind the risks and rewards
Phoebe Bain
Skincare brand The Ordinary embraces science over celebrity in minimalist ads
Sabrina Sanchez
Claire’s for adults—how ear-piercing retailer Studs is attracting older Gen Zers and millennials
Phoebe Bain

People on the move

Stitch Fix Chief Merchandising and Client Services Officer Loretta Choy has exited the DTC clothing and styling company, per Women’s Wear Daily. Stitch Fix CEO Matt Baer will handle Choy’s duties.

Social post of the week

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Headshot of Phebe Bain
Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands. Bain joined Ad Age in 2022 after founding Morning Brew's Marketing Brew vertical, where she also covered influencer marketing. Previously, Bain worked at Social Media Today under Industry Dive, as well as Business Insider.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Bud Light’s summer marketing centers on UFC and country music fan experiences

Bud Light’s summer marketing centers on UFC and country music fan experiences
Barbie and women’s pro hockey—inside the brand’s deal with the fast-rising PWHL

Barbie and women’s pro hockey—inside the brand’s deal with the fast-rising PWHL
Pizza Hut makes marketing leadership changes amid sales slump

Pizza Hut makes marketing leadership changes amid sales slump
TaylorMade sticks with new Scottie Scheffler ad despite golfer’s arrest

TaylorMade sticks with new Scottie Scheffler ad despite golfer’s arrest
How Glossier used Reddit hate to promote the return of its old Balm Dotcom formula

How Glossier used Reddit hate to promote the return of its old Balm Dotcom formula
Why Hyundai is going all-in on EV marketing as other brands soften their stance

Why Hyundai is going all-in on EV marketing as other brands soften their stance
One Show 2024—Marcel, FCB New York, Anheuser-Busch InBev among top winners

One Show 2024—Marcel, FCB New York, Anheuser-Busch InBev among top winners
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week