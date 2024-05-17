DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Now in stores

Stix: The direct-to-consumer women’s sexual health brand made its first foray into physical retail this week. Stix fans can now buy a few of the brand’s products in more than 200 Giant supermarket locations in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, according to a brand spokesperson.

Dôen: The feminine DTC clothing and accessories brand that’s been spotted on Taylor Swift and other celebrities is rolling out a collaboration with Gap. The pieces, which include dresses, denim and more, will be available in select Gap stores and on Gap’s website.

Vacation: The DTC sunscreen brand began rolling out in all U.S. Target stores this week, Ad Age has learned. Before this national expansion, this past March, Vacation sunscreen products became available in select Target stores in states including California and Virginia. Target did not provide a comment.