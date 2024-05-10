Marketing News & Strategy

DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

The direct-to-consumer news you need to know this week, from retail moves to financial updates
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 10, 2024.
Fishwife, Three Ships and Flaus are among the brands featured in this week's roundup. 

Credit: Fishwife, Three ships, Flaus

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Have DTC tips or news to share? Email Phoebe Bain at [email protected]

Now in stores

Daily Harvest: Earlier this week, the direct-to-consumer food brand entered select U.S. Target stores with some of its products, including its smoothies and harvest bowls. The brand also rolled out in select Costco stores back in March.

Glossier: The DTC beauty brand is expanding its retail partnerships—this time, across the pond. Glossier products will soon roll out in Space NK stores in Ireland and the U.K., per WWD. The Space NK news comes more than a year after Glossier rolled out in Sephora stores, marking its first-ever third-party retail partnership.

Fishwife: The DTC tinned fish brand, which entered select U.S. Whole Foods stores in January 2023, recently announced nationwide Whole Foods distribution on Fishwife Co-Founder and CEO Becca Millstein’s LinkedIn.

DTC dollars

Flaus: The DTC electric dental floss tool appeared on “Shark Tank” recently and secured a deal with guest Shark Candace Nelson, the co-founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes. “Our sales within four hours after ‘Shark Tank’ went live outperformed our best month of sales,” Flaus Founder Samantha Coxe wrote in a press release.

Three Ships: The AAPI-owned sustainable beauty brand recently raised $3.5 million led by BDC Capital’s new Thrive Venture Fund. Canadian-made Three Ships plans to use the funding to further expand in the U.S. market and invest in marketing.

People on the move

DTC fragrance brand Henry Rose hired prestige beauty executive Laure De Metz as its first-ever CEO. De Metz spent a decade at LVMH, where she was most recently general manager, Americas, for Benefit Cosmetics.

Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands.

