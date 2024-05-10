DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Each week, we publish all the major news in the direct-to-consumer industry, focusing on the shift to retail shelves, tracking financials of major players in the space, as well as highlighting executive appointments and exits.

Now in stores

Daily Harvest: Earlier this week, the direct-to-consumer food brand entered select U.S. Target stores with some of its products, including its smoothies and harvest bowls. The brand also rolled out in select Costco stores back in March.

Glossier: The DTC beauty brand is expanding its retail partnerships—this time, across the pond. Glossier products will soon roll out in Space NK stores in Ireland and the U.K., per WWD. The Space NK news comes more than a year after Glossier rolled out in Sephora stores, marking its first-ever third-party retail partnership.