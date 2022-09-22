Dunkin’ names Jill McVicar Nelson CMO

Jill McVicar Nelson has been appointed chief marketing officer of Dunkin’, filling a role that had been vacant since Rafael Acevedo departed in March.
Nelson joined Dunkin’ in 2011 and most recently served as VP of marketing strategy. In that role she led innovation including the introduction of iced beverages such as Dunkin’ Refreshers and Cold Brew with Cold Foam; and foods like avocado toast, according to Dunkin’ parent company Inspire Brands. Nelson was also a key architect of the chain’s “Blueprint for Growth” strategic plan, which launched in 2017.