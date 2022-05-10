EA revenue forecast falls short after Battlefield flop

Earlier on Monday, EA announced it’s ending the lucrative licensing agreement it has had for nearly three decades with FIFA, the world’s football governing body. FIFA, one of the most popular video games, will be renamed EA Sports FC, effective next year, EA said, adding that it will share more information about the new franchise in July 2023. This year’s game is expected to be released in the fall under the name FIFA 23. EA is also planning to release a new entry in its annual Madden NFL franchise.

The company is also expected to soon share more information about its upcoming Star Wars titles, such as a sequel to 2019’s popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And shareholders are looking for the company’s next moves in the lucrative mobile market, where another new Battlefield title is expected soon. On Monday, EA announced that it’s developing a mobile game based on the popular fantasy franchise The Lord of the Rings, in partnership with Middle-Earth Enterprises.

EA, based in Redwood City, California, is poised to become the biggest dedicated game publisher in the U.S. if Microsoft Corp’s planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. is approved by next year. EA is a potential player in the industry’s current wave of consolidation and could be either a target or a buyer in the field, like Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., which purchased the mobile company Zynga Inc. for $11 billion. Industry observers are carefully watching Ubisoft Entertainment SA, which has been the center of speculation about a sale.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, EA just missed analysts’ expectations with revenue of $1.75 billion, compared with the average estimate of $1.77 billion. Earnings per share, excluding some costs, were $1.46, compared with the average estimate of $1.42.

—Bloomberg News