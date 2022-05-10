Marketing News & Strategy

EA revenue forecast falls short after Battlefield flop

The video game publisher has yet to release any major titles in 2022 and is still dealing with fallout from Battlefield 2042
Published on May 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
FIFA video game will be renamed after EA licensing deal ends
Credit: Bloomberg

Electronic Arts Inc. reported revenue for the current quarter that missed analysts’ estimates, as the video game publisher continues to feel the effects of an industry-wide downturn and the flop of last fall’s Battlefield game.

The video game publisher, known for its Star Wars and sports games, said adjusted revenue for the three months ending June 30 will be $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion. Analysts had expected $1.45 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

“With amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and outstanding engagement in our live services, FY23 is set to be a year of innovation and growth for Electronic Arts,” said CEO Andrew Wilson in a statement. 

EA has yet to release any major titles in 2022 and is still dealing with fallout from Battlefield 2042, which was released last November to mediocre reviews and poor fan reception. EA acknowledged earlier this year that the game failed to meet expectations and “did not resonate with fans.” 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

More of the latest news
FIFA video game will be renamed after EA licensing deal ends
Washington Nationals' oblivious crypto tweet is a warning for brands in Web3
Asa Hiken
Hollywood urged to recognize disabled people in new campaign
Parker Herren

Earlier on Monday, EA announced it’s ending the lucrative licensing agreement it has had for nearly three decades with FIFA, the world’s football governing body. FIFA, one of the most popular video games, will be renamed EA Sports FC, effective next year, EA said, adding that it will share more information about the new franchise in July 2023. This year’s game is expected to be released in the fall under the name FIFA 23. EA is also planning to release a new entry in its annual Madden NFL franchise.

The company is also expected to soon share more information about its upcoming Star Wars titles, such as a sequel to 2019’s popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And shareholders are looking for the company’s next moves in the lucrative mobile market, where another new Battlefield title is expected soon. On Monday, EA announced that it’s developing a mobile game based on the popular fantasy franchise The Lord of the Rings, in partnership with Middle-Earth Enterprises.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

EA, based in Redwood City, California, is poised to become the biggest dedicated game publisher in the U.S. if Microsoft Corp’s planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. is approved by next year. EA is a potential player in the industry’s current wave of consolidation and could be either a target or a buyer in the field, like Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., which purchased the mobile company Zynga Inc. for $11 billion. Industry observers are carefully watching Ubisoft Entertainment SA, which has been the center of speculation about a sale.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, EA just missed analysts’ expectations with revenue of $1.75 billion, compared with the average estimate of $1.77 billion. Earnings per share, excluding some costs, were $1.46, compared with the average estimate of $1.42.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

FIFA video game will be renamed after EA licensing deal ends

FIFA video game will be renamed after EA licensing deal ends
Remembering AB InBev exec Jodi Harris—industry pays tribute to marketing creativity leader

Remembering AB InBev exec Jodi Harris—industry pays tribute to marketing creativity leader
Peloton reports deeper loss than expected amid marketing refresh

Peloton reports deeper loss than expected amid marketing refresh
Behind Godiva's marketing strategy to take premium chocolate to the masses

Behind Godiva's marketing strategy to take premium chocolate to the masses
Hollywood urged to recognize disabled people in new campaign

Hollywood urged to recognize disabled people in new campaign
Four multicultural marketing lessons from top executives

Four multicultural marketing lessons from top executives

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Jennifer Aniston on health, her latest brand partnership and ‘no uterus, no opinion’

Jennifer Aniston on health, her latest brand partnership and ‘no uterus, no opinion’