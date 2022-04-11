Elon Musk declines to join Twitter board in stunning twist

Twitter Inc.’s shares slid after Elon Musk decided not to join its board, a stunning twist to a week-long saga that has captivated the tech community and touched off renewed speculation about the company’s future.
Musk held “many discussions” with Twitter’s directors but the entrepreneur ultimately declined their offer of a board seat, CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted. According to the Agrawal, Musk informed Twitter of his decision April 9, the same day he was slated to formally join the board.
Twitter shares fell about 2.9% in pre-market trading on Monday in New York. The drop erases part of a week of gains after Musk revealed he had taken a stake, with investors seeming to welcome his investment.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
“I believe this is for the best,” the Twitter CEO said in an internal memo shared late Sunday. “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”
The abrupt reversal ignites renewed speculation about Musk’s intentions for Twitter since disclosing he had taken a stake of just over 9%—becoming the social media giant’s largest individual shareholder. If he doesn’t join the board, Musk would not be subject to an agreement to keep his stake at no more than 14.9%.