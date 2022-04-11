Marketing News & Strategy

Elon Musk declines to join Twitter board in stunning twist

CEO Parag Agrawal warns of 'distractions ahead' after revealing Musk's decision
Published on April 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars
Credit: Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images via Bloomberg

Twitter Inc.’s shares slid after Elon Musk decided not to join its board, a stunning twist to a week-long saga that has captivated the tech community and touched off renewed speculation about the company’s future.

Musk held “many discussions” with Twitter’s directors but the entrepreneur ultimately declined their offer of a board seat, CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted. According to the Agrawal, Musk informed Twitter of his decision April 9, the same day he was slated to formally join the board.

Twitter shares fell about 2.9% in pre-market trading on Monday in New York. The drop erases part of a week of gains after Musk revealed he had taken a stake, with investors seeming to welcome his investment. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“I believe this is for the best,” the Twitter CEO said in an internal memo shared late Sunday. “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”

The abrupt reversal ignites renewed speculation about Musk’s intentions for Twitter since disclosing he had taken a stake of just over 9%—becoming the social media giant’s largest individual shareholder. If he doesn’t join the board, Musk would not be subject to an agreement to keep his stake at no more than 14.9%.

Related stories from Ad Age
Twitter testing edit button it says has nothing to do with Elon Musk
Meta scraps 2022 developers event as it focuses on metaverse
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
Parker Herren

The billionaire behind Tesla Inc. and SpaceX has been vocal about changes he’d consider at the social media platform. Musk wasted no time in appealing to users about prospective moves from turning Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter and adding an edit button for tweets, to granting automatic verification marks to premium users. Those open musings drew in even Amazon.com Inc. founder and space-faring rival Jeff Bezos, among other high-profile personalities.

Musk and Twitter executives had been expected to host a town hall for employees this week, though it’s uncertain if that will proceed. Representatives for Musk and Twitter declined to comment.

Musk’s tweets have enthralled the social media sphere since the revelation of his stake. Twitter announced shortly after that the entrepreneur would be joining its board, spurring widespread debate. Several market-watchers tweeted that Musk may be staying off the board to avoid potential conflicts of interest in future—were he to consider increasing his stake in Twitter or acquiring it outright. 

Musk, CEO of automaker Tesla, is the world’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s also one of the biggest personalities on Twitter and has regularly stirred controversy on the platform. 

Sign up for Ad Age’s Influencer Marketing newsletter.

The billionaire could face scrutiny from U.S. regulators by disclosing his massive stake days later than regulations allow, and because he revealed it in a filing typically reserved for passive investments. Ascending to Twitter’s board so swiftly after the disclosure could have complicated that process.

Musk is already seeking to exit a 2018 deal with the SEC that put controls in place related to his previous tweeting about Tesla.

Citing internal company messages, the Washington Post reported that some workers in recent days have expressed concern on Twitter’s employee Slack channels that Musk could inflict damage to the company’s culture, as well as make it harder for people to do their jobs.

“Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building,” Agrawal said in his Sunday memo to employees.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars

See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars
Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz

Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz
Baskin-Robbins undergoes major rebrand, loses 'childish' logo

Baskin-Robbins undergoes major rebrand, loses 'childish' logo
CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead

CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead
4 retail lessons from top brands

4 retail lessons from top brands
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war

What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war
Hulu turned its logo over to a bunch of artists and this is what happened

Hulu turned its logo over to a bunch of artists and this is what happened